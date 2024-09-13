Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC: ISL 2024-25 kicks off with clash of the titans in Kolkata

    There cannot be a better way to start the new season of India's top division football as MBSG, the reigning ISL Shield winners, play host to ISL Cup winners, MCFC, at the Salt Lake Stadium. 

    football Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC: ISL 2024-25 kicks off with clash of the titans in Kolkata scr
    Author
    Sreejith CR
    First Published Sep 13, 2024, 3:26 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 13, 2024, 3:26 PM IST

    Last season's finalists Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mumbai City FC will kickoff the 11th edition of Indian Super League in Kolkata on Friday (September 13). There cannot be a better way to start the new season of India's top division football as MBSG, the reigning ISL Shield winners, play host to ISL Cup winners, MCFC, at the Salt Lake Stadium. 

    Also read: FIFA WC qualifiers: Cameraman claims Argentina goalkeeper Martinez slapped him after loss to Colombia (WATCH)

    Both sides have won two games each in the last four clashes between the them. MBSG and MCFC have shared the Shield and Cup among themselves in three of the last four seasons of ISL. The Mainers won the Shield last term courtesy of collecting record 48 points from 22 games, just a solitary point clear of the Islanders. 

    Nevertheless, Mumbai City FC secured a come-from-behind 3-1 win in the ISL Cup final at Salt Lake Stadium last term, thanks to second-half efforts from Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Bipin Singh and Jakub Vojtus. 

    When it comes to the 2024-25 season, Mohun Bagan started off with a runners-up finish in the recently concluded Durand Cup. The Mariner's failed to successfully defend their title despite taking a 2-0 lead in the opening half of the final. North East United FC fought back, scored three goals in the second-half, and lifted the trophy. 

    Nevertheless, Mohun Bagan boasts a strong squad and will be aiming to bounce back do a double in the ISL. The Mariners have strengthened their team by bringing in Jamie Maclaren, the all-time top goal scorer of A-League. The 31-year-old is likely to partner Dimitrios Petratos in the attacking department, while Sahal Abdul Samad would be the key playmaker in the side. The Kerala-born midfielder has improved his game leaps and bounds since moving Kolkata in 2021.

    Mumbai City FC, on the other hand, have been very active in the transfer market off late, brining in the likes of Brandon Fernandes, Jeremy Manzorro, Jon Toral, TP Rehenesh, Nikolaos Karelis, Hitesh Sharma and Sahil Panwar. 

    There have been a number of departures including the likes of Rahul Bheke, Apuia, Pereyra Diaz and Alberto Noguera. Petr Kratky needs to do a bit of rebuilding and it will be interesting to see how quickly the new players adapt to the Czech tactician's system. 

    Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo creates social media history, becomes first to breach one billion mark

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Cristiano Ronaldo creates social media history, becomes first to breach one billion scr

    Cristiano Ronaldo creates social media history, becomes first to breach one billion mark

    football ISL 2024 Kicks Off: Kerala Blasters Eye Maiden Title, New Rules Introduced scr

    Indian Super League 2024-25: Kerala Blasters aim for first title as ISL Kicks Off

    football Mikel Arteta: Arsenal manager agrees new three-year deal, set to stay still 2027 scr

    Mikel Arteta: Arsenal manager agrees new three-year deal, set to stay still 2027

    football FIFA WC qualifiers: Cameraman claims Argentina goalkeeper Martinez slapped him after loss to Colombia (WATCH) scr

    FIFA WC qualifiers: Cameraman claims Argentina goalkeeper Martinez slapped him after loss to Colombia (WATCH)

    FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Cristian Romero to miss Argentina's next match against Venezuela

    FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Cristian Romero to miss Argentina's next match against Venezuela

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru Brutal hit and run accident claims lives of 3 GKVK students on Airport road, probe underway vkp

    Bengaluru: Brutal hit and run accident claims lives of 3 GKVK students on Airport road, probe underway

    Ishaan Khatter tops IMDb's popular Indian celebrities list: 'Surreal and humbling' RTM

    Ishaan Khatter tops IMDb’s popular Indian celebrities list: ‘Surreal and humbling’

    Thalapathy 69: Vijay and Mohanlal to re-unite after a decade? Here's what we know dmn

    Thalapathy 69: Vijay and Mohanlal to re-unite after a decade? Here's what we know

    Huge storm approaching! Weather Department issues WARNING, bans fishermen from sea ATG

    Huge storm approaching! Weather Department issues WARNING, bans fishermen from sea

    Ford Motor signals return to India, Chennai plant to reopen after 2 years gcw

    Ford Motor signals return to India, Chennai plant to reopen after 2 years

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon