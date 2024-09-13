Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC: ISL 2024-25 kicks off with clash of the titans in Kolkata

There cannot be a better way to start the new season of India's top division football as MBSG, the reigning ISL Shield winners, play host to ISL Cup winners, MCFC, at the Salt Lake Stadium.

Last season's finalists Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mumbai City FC will kickoff the 11th edition of Indian Super League in Kolkata on Friday (September 13). There cannot be a better way to start the new season of India's top division football as MBSG, the reigning ISL Shield winners, play host to ISL Cup winners, MCFC, at the Salt Lake Stadium.

Both sides have won two games each in the last four clashes between the them. MBSG and MCFC have shared the Shield and Cup among themselves in three of the last four seasons of ISL. The Mainers won the Shield last term courtesy of collecting record 48 points from 22 games, just a solitary point clear of the Islanders.

Nevertheless, Mumbai City FC secured a come-from-behind 3-1 win in the ISL Cup final at Salt Lake Stadium last term, thanks to second-half efforts from Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Bipin Singh and Jakub Vojtus.

When it comes to the 2024-25 season, Mohun Bagan started off with a runners-up finish in the recently concluded Durand Cup. The Mariner's failed to successfully defend their title despite taking a 2-0 lead in the opening half of the final. North East United FC fought back, scored three goals in the second-half, and lifted the trophy.

Nevertheless, Mohun Bagan boasts a strong squad and will be aiming to bounce back do a double in the ISL. The Mariners have strengthened their team by bringing in Jamie Maclaren, the all-time top goal scorer of A-League. The 31-year-old is likely to partner Dimitrios Petratos in the attacking department, while Sahal Abdul Samad would be the key playmaker in the side. The Kerala-born midfielder has improved his game leaps and bounds since moving Kolkata in 2021.

Mumbai City FC, on the other hand, have been very active in the transfer market off late, brining in the likes of Brandon Fernandes, Jeremy Manzorro, Jon Toral, TP Rehenesh, Nikolaos Karelis, Hitesh Sharma and Sahil Panwar.

There have been a number of departures including the likes of Rahul Bheke, Apuia, Pereyra Diaz and Alberto Noguera. Petr Kratky needs to do a bit of rebuilding and it will be interesting to see how quickly the new players adapt to the Czech tactician's system.

