10 reasons why Iceland is the happiest country in the world

High Living Standard

Iceland has a very good quality of life. Because of this, people are mentally and physically healthy

Excellent Healthcare Services

The healthcare here is quite good, and all citizens receive affordable, high-quality healthcare

Gender Equality

Iceland has the lowest gender gap in the world. The law here is the same for men and women

Low Crime Rate

Crime is quite low here. Even the police here do not carry guns

Trust

Everything here runs on trust. The people here trust their government and institutions

Good Education

Education is given great importance in Iceland, and citizens are taught the importance of their education

Natural Beauty and Outdoor Activities

Iceland has very good landscapes such as geysers, waterfalls, glaciers and volcanic areas. There are many outdoor activities here

Strong Welfare System

It meets the basic needs of the people here, such as good healthcare, education and social support

Work-Life Balance

Work-life balance is very good in Iceland, which keeps people stress-free

Security

The crime rate here is very low, and people feel safe in their homes and on the streets

