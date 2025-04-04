10 reasons why Iceland is the happiest country in the world

World News
Iceland has a very good quality of life. Because of this, people are mentally and physically healthy
The healthcare here is quite good, and all citizens receive affordable, high-quality healthcare
Iceland has the lowest gender gap in the world. The law here is the same for men and women
Crime is quite low here. Even the police here do not carry guns
Everything here runs on trust. The people here trust their government and institutions
Education is given great importance in Iceland, and citizens are taught the importance of their education
Iceland has very good landscapes such as geysers, waterfalls, glaciers and volcanic areas. There are many outdoor activities here
Work-life balance is very good in Iceland, which keeps people stress-free
