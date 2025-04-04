Lifestyle
Peanut butter, almond butter, cashew butter. These spreads are calorie-dense, packed with protein, and full of healthy fats.
Add a spoonful to smoothies, toast, or oatmeal.
Whole milk, cheese, Greek yogurt—all excellent sources of calories, calcium, and muscle-building protein.
Greek yogurt also helps gut health!
Creamy and calorie-rich, avocados offer heart-healthy fats and fiber.
Use it in sandwiches, smoothies, or on toast with eggs.
Rice, oats, quinoa, and whole-grain bread are affordable and full of complex carbs.
Carbs help replenish glycogen and fuel workouts.
Steak and ground beef are high in protein and iron. They also contain creatine, which supports muscle growth.
Choose lean cuts when possible
Sweet potatoes, corn, beets, and squash are calorie-dense and rich in nutrients.
Bake with olive oil for extra calories and flavor.
A perfect food for muscle building loaded with protein, healthy fat, and essential nutrients like choline.
Eat them scrambled, boiled, poached, or in an omelet.
Almonds, walnuts, sunflower seeds—tiny but mighty calorie bombs.
Great for snacking, smoothies, or topping your meals.
Fatty fish like salmon and sardines are rich in omega-3s and protein.
Helps build lean mass while supporting brain and heart health.
Homemade smoothies with milk, fruit, nut butter, and protein powder are easy to customize and calorie-dense.
Quick, tasty, and perfect post-workout.
- Eat more often (5–6 meals a day)
- Don’t skip healthy fats
- Strength train to build muscle, not just fat
- Stay consistent!
