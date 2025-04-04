Lifestyle

1. Nut Butters

Peanut butter, almond butter, cashew butter. These spreads are calorie-dense, packed with protein, and full of healthy fats.
Add a spoonful to smoothies, toast, or oatmeal.
 

2. Full-Fat Dairy

Whole milk, cheese, Greek yogurt—all excellent sources of calories, calcium, and muscle-building protein.
Greek yogurt also helps gut health!
 

3. Avocados

Creamy and calorie-rich, avocados offer heart-healthy fats and fiber.
Use it in sandwiches, smoothies, or on toast with eggs.
 

4. Rice & Whole Grains

Rice, oats, quinoa, and whole-grain bread are affordable and full of complex carbs.
Carbs help replenish glycogen and fuel workouts.
 

5. Red Meat

Steak and ground beef are high in protein and iron. They also contain creatine, which supports muscle growth.
Choose lean cuts when possible
 

6. Potatoes & Starchy Veggies

Sweet potatoes, corn, beets, and squash are calorie-dense and rich in nutrients.
Bake with olive oil for extra calories and flavor.

7. Eggs

A perfect food for muscle building loaded with protein, healthy fat, and essential nutrients like choline.
Eat them scrambled, boiled, poached, or in an omelet.

8. Nuts & Seeds

Almonds, walnuts, sunflower seeds—tiny but mighty calorie bombs.
Great for snacking, smoothies, or topping your meals.
 

9. Salmon & Fatty Fish

Fatty fish like salmon and sardines are rich in omega-3s and protein.
Helps build lean mass while supporting brain and heart health.
 

10. Protein Smoothies

Homemade smoothies with milk, fruit, nut butter, and protein powder are easy to customize and calorie-dense.
Quick, tasty, and perfect post-workout.
 

Final Tips

- Eat more often (5–6 meals a day)  
- Don’t skip healthy fats  
 

