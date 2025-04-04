Business

Bharat forge to Vedanta: Top 10 loser stocks today, 4th April

1- Bharat Forge Stock Price

Decline - 7.86% Current Price - ₹1029.25

2- Laurus Labs Stock Price

Decline - 7.41% Current Price - ₹575.30

3- Vedanta Stock Price

Decline - 6.80% Current Price - ₹409.60

4- Hind Copper Stock Price

Decline - 6.74% Current Price - ₹209.60

5- Mazagon Dock Stock Price

Decline - 6.63% Current Price - ₹2554.40

6- ONGC Stock Price

Decline - 6.56% Current Price - ₹227.33

7- NALCO Stock Price

Decline - 6.54% Current Price - ₹161.28

8- Ipca Labs Stock Price

Decline - 6.50% Current Price - ₹1400.95

9- Granules India Stock Price

Decline - 6.48% Current Price - ₹459.35

10- Motherson Sumi Stock Price

Decline - 6.40% Current Price - ₹120.82

Disclaimer

Investment in the stock market is subject to all risks. Consult an expert

