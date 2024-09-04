Malaysia vs Philippines: International friendly schedule, fixture, probable lineups and live streaming detail

The two nations were previously involved in the second round of World Cup qualifiers, with Malaysia defeating Chinese Taipei 3-1 in their last outing almost three months ago, while Philippines lost out 2-0 to Indonesia.

Malaysia will play host to Philippines in an international friendly at Bukit Jalil Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday. Both sides will be looking to sharpen their tools ahead of the ASEAN Championship in December. The two nations were previously involved in the second round of World Cup qualifiers, with the hosts defeating Chinese Taipei 3-1 in their last outing almost three months ago, while the visitors lost out to Indonesia 2-0.

Malaysia finished at the third position in Group D of the second round of World Cup qualifiers courtesy of collecting 10 points from six outings. Only the top two teams progressed to the next round. After a run of seven consecutive competitive games without a victory, Harimau Malaya secured all three points against Chinese Taipei in June thanks to second-half efforts from Safawi Rasid, Paulo Josue and Adib Ra'op.

Philippines, on the other hand, are heading into the match on the back a seven-game winless runs, including six defeats, across all competitions. The Azkals recorded five defeats and a draw from their six Group F games in the second round of World Cup qualifiers. Philippines football is going through a lean patch having slumped to 147th in the FIFA World Rankings, their lowest standing since 2012.

Probable Lineups

Malaysia probable starting lineup: Ghani, Davies, Mazlan, Tan, Corbin-Ong, Rasid, Laine, Rashid, Cools, Endrick, Josue

Philippines probable starting lineup: Hansen,, Rublico, Nyholm, Ugelvik, Woods, Ingreso, Baldisimo, Monis, Bailey, Demuynck, Reichelt

Malaysia vs Philippines Schedule and Fixture

The international friendly fixture between Malaysia and Philippines will take place at Bukit Jalil in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday (September 5) at 6:30 PM IST.

Malaysia vs Philippines Live Streaming Details

Football fans in Malaysia can catch the live action via Astro Go, Astro Arena, Astro Arena Bola and Sooka.

