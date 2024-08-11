Liverpool vs Sevilla: Luis Diaz's brace helps The Reds secure 4-1 friendly-win

Luis Diaz's brace and one goal each from Diogo Jota and Trey Nyoni helped Liverpool secure a 4-1 win over Sevilla in a pre-season friendly at Anfield on Sunday. The Reds are set to kickoff their Premier League campaign away to Ipswich Town at the weekend (August 17).

Liverpool rounded off their preparations for the 2024-25 season with a comprehensive 4-1 win over Sevilla in a friendly on Sunday. The Reds took the lead through Diogo Jota's stunning strike on the half-hour mark, before Luis Diaz scored another brilliant goal to double the lead. Then, the Colombian winger completed the brace on the stroke of half-time.

Though the La Liga side pulled one back thanks to Peque's 66th-minute curler, the Reds immediately restored their three-goal cushion courtesy of Try Nyoni's volley from the edge of the box.

Liverpool's pre-season under new boss Arne Slot was impressive to say the least, recording victories against the likes of Real Betis, Arsenal, Manchester United and Sevilla. Under the Dutch tactician, The Reds seems to have adopted a new style of play, with less emphasis on long balls, as it was against Jurgen Klopp, the previous boss.

On Sunday, Liverpool controlled the possession, as you would expect and took the lead when a corner from the left eventually saw Trent Alexander Arnold delivering a stunning overhead ball for Jota to volley home past Sevilla goalkeeper Orjan Nyland and into the back of the net.

Few moments later, Jota released Diaz on the left flank, and the Colombia cut inside, beating Dario Benavides Fuentes to smash the ball into the top corner. And then on the stroke of half time, the 27-year-old scored his second of the night, this time tapping in from Dominik Szoboszlai's assist.

The first change arrived just after the hour, as goalkeeper Alisson was replaced by Vitezslav Jaros, and teenager Nyoni came in for Diaz. Sevillla reduced the deficit six minutes into the hour mark. Chidera Ejuke's quick footwork allowed him to get past two Liverpool players on the left flank before setting up Peque to expertly curl the ball into the far bottom corner.

However, within a minute Nyoni found the back of the net with a superb first-time volley from the edge of the box. Impressive from the much talked about 17-year-old. The Reds are set to kickoff their Premier League campaign away to newly promoted Ipswich Town at the weekend (August 17).

