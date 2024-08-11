Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Liverpool vs Sevilla: Luis Diaz's brace helps The Reds secure 4-1 friendly-win

    Luis Diaz's brace and one goal each from Diogo Jota and Trey Nyoni helped Liverpool secure a 4-1 win over Sevilla in a pre-season friendly at Anfield on Sunday. The Reds are set to kickoff their Premier League campaign away to Ipswich Town at the weekend (August 17).

    football Liverpool vs Sevilla: Luis Diaz's brace helps The Reds secure 4-1 friendly-win scr
    Author
    Sreejith CR
    First Published Aug 11, 2024, 9:34 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 11, 2024, 9:35 PM IST

    Liverpool rounded off their preparations for the 2024-25 season with a comprehensive 4-1 win over Sevilla in a friendly on Sunday. The Reds took the lead through Diogo Jota's stunning strike on the half-hour mark, before Luis Diaz scored another brilliant goal to double the lead. Then, the Colombian winger completed the brace on the stroke of half-time.

    Also read: Paris Olympics 2024: Take a look at India's 6 medals won

    Though the La Liga side pulled one back thanks to Peque's 66th-minute curler, the Reds immediately restored their three-goal cushion courtesy of Try Nyoni's volley from the edge of the box.

    Liverpool's pre-season under new boss Arne Slot was impressive to say the least, recording victories against the likes of Real Betis, Arsenal, Manchester United and Sevilla. Under the Dutch tactician, The Reds seems to have adopted a new style of play, with less emphasis on long balls, as it was against Jurgen Klopp, the previous boss. 

    On Sunday, Liverpool controlled the possession, as you would expect and took the lead when a corner from the left eventually saw Trent Alexander Arnold delivering a stunning overhead ball for Jota to volley home past Sevilla goalkeeper Orjan Nyland and into the back of the net. 

    Few moments later, Jota released Diaz on the left flank, and the Colombia cut inside, beating Dario Benavides Fuentes to smash the ball into the top corner. And then on the stroke of half time, the 27-year-old scored his second of the night, this time tapping in from Dominik Szoboszlai's assist. 

    The first change arrived just after the hour, as goalkeeper Alisson was replaced by Vitezslav Jaros, and teenager Nyoni came in for Diaz. Sevillla reduced the deficit six minutes into the hour mark. Chidera Ejuke's quick footwork allowed him to get past two Liverpool players on the left flank before setting up Peque to expertly curl the ball into the far bottom corner. 

    However, within a minute Nyoni found the back of the net with a superb first-time volley from the edge of the box. Impressive from the much talked about 17-year-old. The Reds are set to kickoff their Premier League campaign away to newly promoted Ipswich Town at the weekend (August 17). 

    Also read: Paris Olympics 2024: Sreejesh and Manu Bhaker selected as flag bearers for closing ceremony

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Atletico Madrid vs Juventus: Club friendly live stream, schedule, fixture & probable lineups scr

    Atletico Madrid vs Juventus: Club friendly live stream, schedule, fixture & probable lineups

    football Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Blaugrana boss Hansi Flick not entirely impressed despite 2-1 friendly win scr

    Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Blaugrana boss Hansi Flick not entirely impressed despite 2-1 friendly win

    Who is Pau Victor? FC Barcelona's new sensation scr

    Who is Pau Victor? Barcelona's new sensation

    football Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Pau Victor's brace helps Blaugrana secure 2-1 win in pre-season El Clasico scr

    Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Pau Victor's brace helps Blaugrana secure 2-1 win in pre-season El Clasico

    Kuldeep Yadav predicted Spain would beat England 2-1 to lift Euro 2024 title; video goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Kuldeep Yadav predicted Spain would beat England 2-1 to lift Euro 2024 title; video goes viral (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    sports Paris Olympics 2024: When and where to watch closing ceremony ? scr

    Paris Olympics 2024: When and where to watch closing ceremony ?

    sports Paris Olympics 2024: Sreejesh and Manu Bhaker selected as flag bearers for closing ceremony scr

    Paris Olympics 2024: Sreejesh and Manu Bhaker selected as flag bearers for closing ceremony

    Bangladesh unrest: Targeting of Hindus reveal deep patterns; India's ploy to prevent similar collapse unveiled snt

    Bangladesh unrest: Targeting of Hindus reveal deep patterns; India's ploy to prevent similar collapse unveiled

    SEXY 7 secrets to Jacqueline Fernandez's HOT bikini body and beautiful glowing skin RBA

    SEXY! 7 secrets to Jacqueline Fernandez's HOT bikini body and beautiful glowing skin

    Wrestling Paris Olympics 2024: Akhmed Tazhudinov win gold medal in men's 97kg freestyle wrestling scr

    Paris Olympics 2024: Akhmed Tazhudinov wins gold medal in men's 97kg freestyle wrestling

    Recent Videos

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH) anr

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon