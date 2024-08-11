Sports

India won six medals, 1 silver & 5 bronze, at the Paris Olympics 2024

Manu Bhaker

Manu opened India's medal tally with a bronze in women's 10m air pistol. Finishing 3rd, just 0.1 points behind silver medalist Kim Yeji of South Korea

Manu Bhaker & Sarabjot Singh

Manu partnered Sarabjot to secure bronze in the 10m air pistol mixed team event. The Indian pair defeated South Korea's Oh Ye Jin and Wonho Lee 16-10 in the bronze medal contest. 

Swapnil Kusale

The 28-year-old won bronze medal in shooting. Becoming the fist Indian to win an olympic medal in men's 50m rifle 3 positions. 

Men's hockey team

Indian men's hockey team beat Spain 2-1 to clinch a second sucessive Olympic bronze medal after 52 years. 

Neeraj Chopra

The Tokyo Olympics champion won silver medal in men's javelin throw with an effort of 89.45m. Becoming the first Indian to have a gold & silver at the Olympics in individual event.

Aman Sehrawat

The 21-year-old secured a bronze on his Olympic debut. Defeating Darian Cruz 13-5 in the bronze medal match and becoming the 7th Indian grappler to win an Olympic medal. 

