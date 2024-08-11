Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Paris Olympics 2024: Sreejesh and Manu Bhaker selected as flag bearers for closing ceremony

    The Paris Olympics 2024 closing ceremony is scheduled for 12:30 AM IST on August 12. Celebrated hockey Goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, who retired after India's 2-1 win over Spain in the bronze medal contest, will be India's co-flag bearer along with star shooter Manu Bhaker. 

    Paris Olympics 2024: Sreejesh and Manu Bhaker selected as flag bearers for closing ceremony
    Author
    Sreejith CR
    First Published Aug 11, 2024, 7:52 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 11, 2024, 7:52 PM IST

    The Paris Olympics 2024 closing ceremony is scheduled to begin at 12:30 am IST at Stade de France on Monday August 12. Celebrated Indian hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh and star shooter Manu Bhaker have been selected as the flag bearers of the Indian contingent. India's campaign ended on Saturday as Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar and Reetika Hooda wrapped up proceedings. India bagged a total of six medals, including one silver and five bronze, in the French capital. 

    Also read: Aug 11 or Aug 13? IOA clarifies on CAS decision date for Vinesh Phogat's Paris Olympics silver medal appeal

    Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha said Sreejesh was both an emotional and popular choice within the IOA leadership, including the Chef de Mission Gagan Narang, and the entire Indian contingent. "Sreejesh has served Indian hockey in particular and Indian sport in general admirably through more than two decades," she said. 

    The 36-year-old, who played a pivotal role in India winning back-to-back bronze medals in Olympic hockey, retired from the sport after the 2-1 win over Spain in the bronze medal contest on Thursday (August 8). IOA had also considered javelin star Neeraj Chopra, who had won silver in Paris, for the honour but PT Usha confirmed that the Tokyo Olympics champion himself suggested Sreejesh to be co-flag bearer. 

    “I spoke with Neeraj Chopra and appreciate the spontaneity and grace with which he agreed that Sreejesh should be the flag-bearer at the Closing Ceremony, He told me ‘Ma’am, even if you had not asked me, I would have suggested Sree bhai’s name" she said. 

    IOA had earlier named Manu Bhaker as the female flag bearer after she became the first athlete from Independent India to win two medals in a single Olympic Games. The 22-year-old won bronze medal in women's 10m air pistol and 10m air pistol mixed team event (with Sarabjot Singh).

    Apart from Manu and Sarabjot, Swapnil Kusale secured a third medal for India in shooting, while Aman Sehrawat won bronze in men's 57kg freestyle wrestling.

    Also read:  Paris Olympics 2024: Akhmed Tazhudinov wins gold medal in men's 97kg freestyle wrestling

     

     

