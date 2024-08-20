Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur: The Foxes earn a Premier League point against wasteful Spurs

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Aug 20, 2024, 10:34 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 20, 2024, 10:35 AM IST

    Leicester City marked their return to Premier League with a 1-1 draw against a wasteful Tottenham Hotspur at the King Power Stadium on Monday night. The visitors drew the first blood thanks to Pedro Porro's first-half effort. Meanwhile, veteran Jamie Vardy, scored the equaliser with the hosts' first shot on the target, 13 minutes into the second-half. 

    Tottenham started the match brightly as Leicester midfielder Ndidi made a goal-line clearance from a corner just five minutes into the kickoff. The hosts failed to clear the ball properly and Brennan Johnson tested Leicester goalkeeper Mads Hermanson with a brilliant volley after collecting the ball on his chest. 

    Tottenham kept pushing for the opener and deservedly took the lead in the 28th-minute when former Leicester-man James Maddison's ins-winging cross from the left was headed home by right-back Porro from 12 yards out. Three minutes later, Maddison delivered yet another brilliant ball, this time from a free-kick, for Johnson at the far post, but the 23-year-old's first-time shot went across the goal. 

    Leicester were clearly the second-best team in the first-half as they looked out of sorts and failed to create any sort of goal-scoring opportunities. After the break, Tottenham continued to control the proceedings as new signing Dominik Solanki and Rodrigo Bentancur tested Hermansen from inside the box.

    However Ange Postecoglu's side were eventually punished for not taking their chances as Vardy netted the equaliser in the 58th-minute. Abdul Fatawu put in a pin-point cross from the right flank for Vardy to head home at the far post. The veteran's goal shifted the momentum towards the Foxes and they could have taken all three points. 

    The former England striker was released on goal after some fine one-touch football by the hosts, but the veteran's effort was brilliantly saved by visiting goalkeeper Gugleilmo Vicario. With 20 minutes remaining, Tottenham midfielder Bentancur was substituted after he was seriously injured in a nasty collision. The 27-year-old received oxygen as he was carried off on a stretcher. 

    Both sides shared the points after a final burst. Meanwhile, Vardy has now scored eight goals in nine matchday-one appearances in the Premier League, level with Alan Shearer, Fank Lampard and Wayne Rooney. Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, who netted against Ipswich Town at the weekend, leads the list with nine scalps to his name. 

