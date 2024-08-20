Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Yuvraj Singh biopic announced: Vicky Kaushal to Rana Daggubati - fans guess who will portray World Cup winner

    Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Ravi Bhagchandka, the film promises to delve into the highs and lows of Yuvraj Singh's life, both on and off the field.

    Yuvraj Singh biopic announced: Vicky Kaushal to Rana Daggubati - fans guess who will portray World Cup winner snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 20, 2024, 10:09 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 20, 2024, 10:09 AM IST

    Bollywood is set to celebrate the extraordinary journey of Yuvraj Singh, one of India's most beloved cricketers, with a much-anticipated biopic. The announcement, made on Tuesday, has already sparked excitement among fans, who are eagerly speculating about which actor will portray the cricketing legend on the big screen.

    Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Ravi Bhagchandka, the film promises to delve into the highs and lows of Yuvraj Singh's life, both on and off the field. The biopic will highlight Yuvraj's remarkable achievements, including his unforgettable six sixes in the 2007 T20 World Cup, his 2011 World Cup winning journey and his courageous battle against cancer, which turned him into a hero not just in sports, but in life.

    Yuvraj Singh biopic announced: Vicky Kaushal to Rana Daggubati - fans guess who will portray World Cup winner snt

    Bhushan Kumar expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating, “Yuvraj Singh’s life is a compelling narrative of resilience, triumph, and passion. His journey from a promising cricketer to a cricketing hero, and then to a hero in real life, is truly inspiring. I am thrilled to bring a story that needs to be told and heard through the big screen and to celebrate his extraordinary achievements.”

    Yuvraj Singh himself shared his thoughts, saying, “I am deeply honored that my story will be showcased to millions of my fans across the globe by Bhushan ji and Ravi. Cricket has been my greatest love and source of strength through all the highs and lows. I hope this film inspires others to overcome their own challenges and pursue their dreams with unwavering passion.”

    Yuvraj Singh biopic announced: Vicky Kaushal to Rana Daggubati - fans guess who will portray World Cup winner snt

    As the announcement gained traction, the internet buzzed with discussions about who should step into Yuvraj Singh’s shoes. Among the top contenders are Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Rana Daggubati, both of whom have garnered strong support from fans on social media. Kaushal, known for his intense performances, and Daggubati, admired for his commanding screen presence, are just two of the names being floated, as fans eagerly await the official casting announcement.

    While the producers have yet to reveal the film's title or the lead actor, the anticipation continues to build. Fans across the globe are eagerly awaiting more details, hoping that the actor chosen will do justice to Yuvraj's inspiring story.

    Here's how fans responded to the news of Yuvraj Singh's biopic being made:

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Anushka Sharma shares glimpse of Vamika's first Rakhi with younger brother Akaay [PHOTO] ATG

    Anushka Sharma shares glimpse of Vamika's first Rakhi with younger brother Akaay [PHOTO]

    I am healthy, happy and alive...', Shreyas Talpade dismisses death news in Instagram post ATG

    'I am healthy, happy and alive...', Shreyas Talpade dismisses death news in Instagram post

    Please be patient...', Karan Johar SCOLDS son Yash as he tries to run away during Rakhi ritual [WATCH] ATG

    'Please be patient...', Karan Johar SCOLDS son Yash as he tries to run away during Rakhi ritual [WATCH]

    Hema Committee report: Actresses misled about nudity, remuneration in Malayalam films; more details emerge dmn

    Hema Committee report: Actresses misled about nudity, remuneration in Malayalam films; more details emerge

    Aamir Khan wants to QUIT films? Bollywood star gets emotional on Rhea Chakraborty's talk show (WATCH) RBA

    Aamir Khan wants to QUIT films? Bollywood star gets emotional on Rhea Chakraborty's talk show (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Gold rate RISES on August 20: Check 22 and 24 carat price in YOUR city gcw

    Gold rate RISES on August 20: Check 22 and 24 carat price in YOUR city

    Bengaluru SHOCKER! Man claims forced gender change, blackmail from Mangalmukhi gang vkp

    Bengaluru SHOCKER! Man claims forced gender change, blackmail from Mangalmukhi gang

    Kerala: 6.65 lakh tins of spoiled aravana of Sabarimala temple to be converted into fertiliser anr

    Kerala: 6.65 lakh tins of spoiled aravana of Sabarimala temple to be converted into fertiliser

    Hema Committee report: No case can be filed, says Kerala Police; govt allocates Rs 1 cr to develop film policy dmn

    Hema Committee report: No case can be filed, says Kerala Police; govt allocates Rs 1 cr to develop film policy

    Anushka Sharma shares glimpse of Vamika's first Rakhi with younger brother Akaay [PHOTO] ATG

    Anushka Sharma shares glimpse of Vamika's first Rakhi with younger brother Akaay [PHOTO]

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH)

    Video Icon