La Liga 2024-25: Conor Gallagher and Julian Alvarez off the mark as Atletico Madrid thrash Valencia 3-0

New signings Conor Gallagher and Julian Alvarez scored their first goals for Atletico Madrid, either side of Antoine Griezmann's effort, in 3-0 La Liga win over Valencia at Wanda Metropolitano on Sunday (local time). The victory helped Diego Simeone's side to move to second spot in the Spanish top flight standings, having collected 11 points from five matches, four adrift of leaders Barcelona.

Gallagher and Alvarez arrived in Madrid from Premier League clubs Chelsea and Manchester City respectively this summer. Gallagher drew the first blood for Simeone's side in the 39th minute of the match against Valencia.

Rodrygo de Paul played a nice little through ball for Gallagher down the middle, and the Englishman made no mistake as he slotted home from 10 yards out. The hosts stayed on top and doubled their lead through Griezmann in the 54th-minute. Marcos Llorente's cross found Samuel Lino, whose header fell kindly for the Frenchman to score his second goal of the season.

Alvarez came off the bench in the second-half and the Argentine strike sealed three points with Atletico's third goal of the night in the 94th-minute. Rodrigo Riquelme made a darting run down the left flank and cut the ball back for Alvarez, who made no mistake as to put the ball inside the net from close range and scored his first goal in five appearances for Los Colchoneros.

Girona 1-4 Barcelona

Lamine Yamal scored a first-half brace as Barcelona thrash Girona 4-1 at Montilivi. Dani Olmo and Pedri also found the back if the net in the second-half, , while Hansi Flick's side finished the match with a 10 men as Ferran Torres was sent off for a high tackle on Yaser Asprilla. Nevertheless, Blaugrana have now won all five of their La Liga games this season.

On Saturday, reigning champions Real Madrid defeated Real Sociedad 2-0 to move to 11 points from five games, level on points with Atletico, but separated by goal-difference. Carlo Ancelotti's men registered their third La Liga win of the campaign thanks to one goal each from Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe, both from the penalty spot.

