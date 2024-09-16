Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2024-25: Kerala Blasters suffer 2-1 home-defeat against Punjab FC

    Kerala Blasters made a disappointing start to their 2024-25 ISL campaign, losing 2-1 against Punjab FC at their home ground in Kochi. Luka Majcen and Filip Mrzljk scored for the visitors, either side of Jesus Jimenez's 92nd-minute equaliser. 

    football Kerala Blasters Suffer Home Defeat Against Punjab FC in ISL Opener scr
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 16, 2024, 9:43 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 16, 2024, 9:43 AM IST

    Kerala Blasters made a disappointing start to their 2024-25 Indian Super League campaign, losing 2-1 against Punjab FC at their home ground in Kochi on Sunday (September 15). Luka Majcen and Filip Mrzljk scored for the visitors, either side of Jesus Jimenez's 92nd-minute equaliser. 

    Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo creates social media history, becomes first to breach one billion mark

    First-half was a cagey affair as both sides struggled to get going, but the visitors looked the better side, in terms of keeping the ball and creating chances. Majcen put Punjab ahead in the 86th minute courtesy a penalty after substitute Leon Augustine was brought down by Muhammed Saheef inside the box.

    Just when it seemed like Punjab would secure the win, Blasters equalized in injury time. Pritam Kotal delivered a precise cross from the right flank and Jimenez headed home at the near post. 

    Punjab, however, were not done yet. In the 95th minute, Majcen used his upper body strength to good effect to hold on to Pritam inside the area, and then set up Mrzljak to slot home from close range.

    The absence of Adrian Luna was clearly felt in the Kerala Blasters' lineup. KBFC failed to create even a single attacking threat in the opening 45 minutes and Mikael Stahre was quick to make changes at the interval, introducing Vibin Mohanan and Jimenez. 

    Vibin started to dictate play in the middle of the park and suddenly the home side looked the better outfit in the second half. However, PFC kept things tight at the back and secured al three points away from home. 

    Kerala Blasters will play their next match against East Bengal FC at home in Kochi on Sunday (September 22), while Punjab will play host to Odisha FC on Friday (September 20). 

    Also read: EPL 2024-25: Manchester United secure 3-0 win over Southampton as De Ligt, Rashford and Garnacho shine

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC: ISL match preview, probable lineups and live streaming details scr

    Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC: ISL match preview, probable lineups and live streaming details

    football Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal FC: ISL match preview, probable lineups and live streaming details scr

    Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal FC: ISL match preview, probable lineups and live streaming details

    football Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC: ISL match preview, probable lineups and live streaming details scr

    Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC: ISL match preview, probable lineups and live streaming details

    football Kerala Blasters Limits Stadium Capacity to 50% for Thiruvonam Day Match scr

    Blasters announcement: Only 50% admission for ISL match on Thiruvonam Day

    football ISL 2024-25: Mumbai City FC come from behind to earn 2-2 against Mohun Bagan in season opener scr

    ISL 2024-25: Mumbai City FC come from behind to earn 2-2 against Mohun Bagan in season opener

    Recent Stories

    76th Emmy Awards 2024: Shotgun, Baby Reindeer win best series; check out full list of winners HERE ATG

    76th Emmy Awards 2024: Shotgun, Baby Reindeer win best series; check out full list of winners HERE

    Coolie: Rajinikanth spark social media buzz with fun-filled video ahead of film release [WATCH] NTI

    Coolie: Rajinikanth spark social media buzz with fun-filled video ahead of film release [WATCH]

    Bengaluru GOLD rate today, September 16: Check price of 22k, 24k gold vkp

    Bengaluru GOLD rate today, September 16: Check price of 22k, 24k gold

    Bengaluru GOLD rate today, September 16: Check price of 22k, 24k gold vkp

    Bengaluru GOLD rate today, September 16: Check price of 22k, 24k gold

    Let there be harmony and prosperity': PM Modi's heartfelt Milad-un-Nabi wishes AJR

    'Let there be harmony and prosperity': PM Modi's heartfelt Milad-un-Nabi wishes

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon