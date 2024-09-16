ISL 2024-25: Kerala Blasters suffer 2-1 home-defeat against Punjab FC

Kerala Blasters made a disappointing start to their 2024-25 ISL campaign, losing 2-1 against Punjab FC at their home ground in Kochi. Luka Majcen and Filip Mrzljk scored for the visitors, either side of Jesus Jimenez's 92nd-minute equaliser.

First-half was a cagey affair as both sides struggled to get going, but the visitors looked the better side, in terms of keeping the ball and creating chances. Majcen put Punjab ahead in the 86th minute courtesy a penalty after substitute Leon Augustine was brought down by Muhammed Saheef inside the box.

Just when it seemed like Punjab would secure the win, Blasters equalized in injury time. Pritam Kotal delivered a precise cross from the right flank and Jimenez headed home at the near post.

Punjab, however, were not done yet. In the 95th minute, Majcen used his upper body strength to good effect to hold on to Pritam inside the area, and then set up Mrzljak to slot home from close range.

The absence of Adrian Luna was clearly felt in the Kerala Blasters' lineup. KBFC failed to create even a single attacking threat in the opening 45 minutes and Mikael Stahre was quick to make changes at the interval, introducing Vibin Mohanan and Jimenez.

Vibin started to dictate play in the middle of the park and suddenly the home side looked the better outfit in the second half. However, PFC kept things tight at the back and secured al three points away from home.

Kerala Blasters will play their next match against East Bengal FC at home in Kochi on Sunday (September 22), while Punjab will play host to Odisha FC on Friday (September 20).

