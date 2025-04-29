Prime Minister Mark Carney’s Liberal Party is projected to win Canada’s federal election on Monday, marking an extraordinary political resurgence partly fueled by the rhetoric and economic threats of US President Donald Trump.

As reported by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, the Liberals are expected to secure more seats in the 343-member Parliament than the opposition Conservatives, though it remains unclear if they will achieve an outright majority, which would enable them to govern without needing a coalition.

Prime Minister Mark Carney had sought a strong mandate to better address US President Donald Trump's tariffs and threat of annexation, but according to CTV and CBC, the Liberals had not yet secured the 172 seats needed for a majority.

The final result may take some time to determine and could hinge on the western province of British Columbia, where polls closed last. The Liberals were leading or had secured 133 seats, while the Conservatives held 93.

With the House consisting of 343 seats, if Carney fails to win a majority, he will need to negotiate with other parties to maintain power. Minority governments in Canada typically last no longer than two and a half years.

Canadians went to the polls to decide whether to extend Prime Minister Mark Carney and the Liberal Party’s rule or hand power to the Conservatives, led by populist Pierre Poilievre. However, the election unexpectedly turned into a referendum on US President Donald Trump, whose controversial comments suggested Canada should become the 51st state and falsely claimed the US financially supports Canada. Trump’s statements sparked widespread backlash across Canada, including a strong rebuttal from Poilievre, who declared that Canada "will NEVER be the 51st state."

