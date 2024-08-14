Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    East Bengal vs Altyn Asyr: AFC Cup Champions League 2 schedule, fixture and live streaming details

    First Published Aug 14, 2024, 3:22 PM IST

    East Bengal FC will play host to Altyn Asyr in the AFC Champions League 2 Prelims match at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Wednesday (August 14). The Red and Gold Brigade are making their return to the continental competition after a long gap of nine years. In a bid to advance to the group stage of the tournament, Carlos Cuadrat's side needs to get the better of the Turkmenistan club. 

    The hosts are heading into the match on the back of a comprehensive 3-1 victory over Downtown Heroes in the Durand Cup group stage fixture on August 7. With six points from two games, EBFC are occupying second spot in the table, level on points with arch rivals Mohun Bagan SG. Therefore Sunday's Kolkata derby will decide the quarter-finalist from Group A. 

    The Torch Bearers have been active in the transfer market this summer, signing the likes of last Indian Super League (ISL) season's top scorer Dimitrios Diamantakos from Kerala Blasters FC, Madih Talal, David Lalhlansanga, Jeakson Singh and star Indian defender Anwar Ali. Meanwhile  Anwar's signing was confirmed by the club on August 13, and therefore it is unlikely that the 23-year-old will be available for the continental tie. 

    EBFC earned a spot in the preliminary round of the AFC Champions League 2 courtesy of winning the Kalinga Super Cup 2024, beating Odisha FC 3-2 in the final. Altyn Asyr, on the other hand, registered a second-place finish in the Turkmen League last season. The Signalmen's last outing was back in May, defeating Merw 5-2 in the Turkmenistan top flight.  

    East Bengal vs Altyn Asyr Schedule and Fixture

    The AFC Champions League 2 Preliminary round match between East Bengal and Altyn Asyr will take place at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Wednesday at 7:00 PM IST. 

    East Bengal vs Altyn Asyr Live streaming Details

    The match between East Bengal and Altyn Asyr will be Live Telecast on Zee 24 Ghanta and the Live Streaming will be available on Zee 24 Ghanta YouTube Channel. 

