Matthijs De Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui joins Manchester United from Bayern Munich

Manchester United have completed the signing of defenders Matthijs De Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui from Bayern Munich. According to ESPN, the deal is worth a combined GBP 60 million including add-ons. Netherlands centre-back De Ligt has signed a five-year contract, while Mazraoui a four-year-deal, both with an option to extend for a further year.

De Ligt will now reunite with United boss Erik ten Hag, having played under the Dutch tactician at Ajax. The 25-year-old has already won the league title in three countries with Ajax, Juventus and Bayern Munich. The Dutchman won the Eredivise in the 2018-19 season with de Joden, the Serie A title in 2019-20 with the Old Lady and the Bundesliga in 2022-23 with the Bavarians.

The hard-tacking defender has made 324 club appearances and has 45 international caps to his name. "As soo as I heard that Manchester United wanted me, I felt an excitement about the opportunity for a new challenge at such an historic club," De Ligt said in a Manchester United statement. " In the conversations that followed, I was impressed by the vision that the football leadership set out, and the role they saw for me in it.

"Erik ten Hag shaped the early stages of my career, so he knows how to get the best out of me and I cannot wait to work with him again. I know what it takes to succeed at the highest level, and I'm determined to continue that record at this special club."

Mazraoui, on the other hand, also came through the Ajax youth system before playing under Ten Hag at the Eredevise club. The full-back joined Bayern Munich in July 2022 and went on to play 57 matches across all competitions, wining the Bundesliga and the DFL-Supercup in his debut campaign for the German club

"Erik ten Hag played an important part in my development as a player, so it is exciting to be reuniting with him as I enter the prime years of my career. I know what he expects from his players, and I will give everything to help the group be successful," Mazraoui said.

The Moroccan could be called into action straight away as left-back Luke Shaw is sidelined with injury and is expected to return only after the first international break. Manchester United will kickoff their 2024-25 Premier League campaign at home to Fulham on Friday.

