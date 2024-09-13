Indian Super League 2024-25: Kerala Blasters aim for first title as ISL Kicks Off

The eleventh season of the Indian Super League kicks off on Friday (September 13) with Mohun Bagan Super Giant playing host to Mumbai City FC in Kolkata. The opening match will be a repeat of last season's final.

The eleventh season of the Indian Super League (ISL) commences on Friday (September 13). The inaugural match will see Mohun Bagan Super Giant play host to Mumbai City FC at Salt Lake Stadium. The match will begin at 7:30 PM in Kolkata. This opening match is a repeat of last season's final, with champions Mumbai City FC aiming to continue their dominance against reigning ISL shield winners Mohun Bagan. Meanwhile, the Mariners will be looking to avenge their defeat in the final at the same venue.

The Indian Super League embarks on its eleventh season, marking a decade of its existence. Thirteen teams will compete for the title in ISL's eleventh season, with Kolkata-based club Mohammedan Sporting being the new entrant. The league will also see changes in its rules, including a mandatory Indian assistant coach for all teams. In addition to concussion substitutes, there will be an opportunity to appeal against incorrect red card decisions made by the referee.

Kerala Blasters, aiming for their first title, Punjab FC, who gave a good account of themselves in their first ISL season last term, and Mohun Bagan, striving to reclaim the championship, will all be playing under the guidance of new coaches.

Blasters fans have high expectations from their new coach Michael Stahre, who replaces Ivan Vukomanovic, and the team's new signings. Jose Molina returns as Mohun Bagan's boss, while Punjab will be led by the Greek tactician, Panagiotis Dilperis. These are the only three teams with new coaches this season. Jamshedpur FC's Khalid Jamil, remains the sole Indian head coach in the league.

In a season marked by numerous player transfers, the spotlight falls on Mohun Bagan's star signing, Jamie Maclaren. The 31-year-old is A-League's all-time top goal-scorer, having found the back of the net 149 times in the Australia top division. Dimitrios Petratos is set to partner Maclaren in the attacking department. Jon Toral, a product of Barcelona's La Masia academy, is the standout signing for Mumbai City FC.

KBFC have bought in Spanish striker Jesus Jimenez to replace Dimitrios Diamantakos, who has switched to East Bengal FC. The Spaniard brings with him the experience of playing in Poland, USA and Greece. The 30-year-old will be expected to lead the attack alongside captain Adrian Luna and new signing Noah Sadaoui.

