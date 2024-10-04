Brazil squad for World Cup qualifiers versus Chile, Peru: PSG's Beraldo called up for injured Bremer

Juventus defender Gleison Bremer suffered an ACL injury during his side's 3-2 Champions League win at RB Leipzig. Lucas Beraldo, who has three international caps to his name, will replace the centre-back in the Brazil squad.

Brazil has called up Paris Saint Germain defender Lucas Beraldo to replace injured Gleison Bremer for this month's World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Peru, the Brazilian FA (CBF) said on Thursday (October 4). The Juventus centre-back Bremer ruptured his Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) during his side's 3-2 win at RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League.

"Unfortunately, we have received news of a serious injury to the athlete Bremer, a person who deserves all our respect, consideration, affection and support, so that he can return as soon as possible. In his place, we are calling up Beraldo, from PSG,” said Brazil head coach Dorival Jr.

Beraldo, 20, came through South Paulo's youth system, before establishing himself as a regular starter for the senior team. The defender signed a five-year deal with PSG this January and has played 30 games for the French giants so far. He has made five appearances for the Parisians this season. The Brazilian made his international debut against England in a friendly in March this year and he has played a total of three matches for the national team.

Brazil are going through a torrid period, having suffered a disappointing quarter-final exit in the Copa America 2024 before losing their fourth match in the World Cup qualifier last month. The five-time world champions are currently occupying fifth spot in the CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup qualification standings, having collected 10 points from eight matches, eight adrift of leaders Argentina.

In September, Brazil secured a narrow 1-0 win over Ecuador in the World Cup qualifiers, thanks to Rodrygo's first-half effort. However, Selecao were beaten by Paraguay last time out courtesy of Diego Gomez's lone goal in Asuncion.

Brazil's next encounter is away to Chile on October 11, before welcoming Peru five days later.

