Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Brazil squad for World Cup qualifiers versus Chile, Peru: PSG's Beraldo called up for injured Bremer

    Juventus defender Gleison Bremer suffered an ACL injury during his side's 3-2 Champions League win at RB Leipzig. Lucas Beraldo, who has three international caps to his name, will replace the centre-back in the Brazil squad. 

    football Brazil squad for World Cup qualifiers versus Chile, Peru: PSG's Lucas Beraldo called up for injured Gleison Bremer scr
    Author
    Sreejith CR
    First Published Oct 4, 2024, 4:16 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 4, 2024, 4:16 PM IST

    Brazil has called up Paris Saint Germain defender Lucas Beraldo to replace injured Gleison Bremer for this month's World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Peru, the Brazilian FA (CBF) said on Thursday (October 4). The Juventus centre-back Bremer ruptured his Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) during his side's 3-2 win at RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League. 

    Also read: Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag explains shock Marcus Rashford substitution against Porto

    "Unfortunately, we have received news of a serious injury to the athlete Bremer, a person who deserves all our respect, consideration, affection and support, so that he can return as soon as possible. In his place, we are calling up Beraldo, from PSG,” said Brazil head coach Dorival Jr.

    Beraldo, 20, came through South Paulo's youth system, before establishing himself as a regular starter for the senior team. The defender signed a five-year deal with PSG this January and has played 30 games for the French giants so far. He has made five appearances for the Parisians this season. The Brazilian made his international debut against England in a friendly in March this year and he has played a total of three matches for the national team. 

    Brazil are going through a torrid period, having suffered a disappointing quarter-final exit in the Copa America 2024 before losing their fourth match in the World Cup qualifier last month. The five-time world champions are currently occupying fifth spot in the CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup qualification standings, having collected 10 points from eight matches, eight adrift of leaders Argentina. 

    In September, Brazil secured a narrow 1-0 win over Ecuador in the World Cup qualifiers, thanks to Rodrygo's first-half effort. However, Selecao were beaten by Paraguay last time out courtesy of Diego Gomez's lone goal in Asuncion. 

    Brazil's next encounter is away to Chile on October 11, before welcoming Peru five days later.  

    Also read: AIFF disciplinary committee rescinds North East United FC player Asheer Akhtar's red card

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football AIFF disciplinary committee rescinds North East United FC player Asheer Akhtar's red card scr

    AIFF disciplinary committee rescinds North East United FC player Asheer Akhtar's red card

    football Europa League 2024-25: Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag explains shock Marcus Rashford substitution against Porto scr

    Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag explains shock Marcus Rashford substitution against Porto

    football Europa League 2024-25: Manchester United rescue a point in Porto, Tottenham beat Ferencvaros scr

    Europa League 2024-25: Manchester United rescue a point in Porto, Tottenham beat Ferencvaros

    football Argentina Announces World Cup Qualifiers in October: Lionel Messi returns, Emiliano Martinez out scr

    Argentina squad for World Cup Qualifiers in October: Lionel Messi returns, Emi Martinez out

    football 'Position of Neuer is always high': Unai Emery's strategy pays off as Aston Villa stun Bayern Munich scr

    'Position of Neuer is always high': Unai Emery's strategy pays off as Aston Villa stun Bayern Munich

    Recent Stories

    Kolkata Durga Puja weather forecast: Scattered rain expected; Says Met office ATG

    Kolkata Durga Puja weather forecast: Scattered rain expected; Says Met office

    FASTag: NPCI announces new rules to simplify UPI transactions; all you need to know dmn

    FASTag: NPCI announces new rules to simplify UPI transactions; all you need to know

    Indias First Double Decker Electric Cruise Launched on Anasagar Lake Ajmer anr

    India's first double-decker cruise facility launched in Ajmer

    Smart safety pin hacks to protect your net or lightweight chunni RTM

    Smart safety pin hacks to protect your net or lightweight chunni

    SHOCKING! Agra teacher gets scam call about daughter caught in sex racket, dies of heart attack (WATCH) shk

    SHOCKING! Agra teacher gets scam call about daughter caught in sex racket, dies of heart attack (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon