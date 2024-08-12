Barcelona vs Monaco: Club Friendly live stream, schedule, fixture and probable lineups

Barcelona will round off their preparations for the 2024-25 season with a friendly against Monaco on Monday night. The Catalan giants kickoff their 2024-25 La Liga campaign away to Valencia on Saturday, while the Red and Whites will host Saint-Etienne in their Ligue 1 opener on the same evening.

Barcelona will round off their preparations for the 2024-25 season with a friendly against Monaco on Monday night. Blaugrana will begin their La Liga season away to Valenica on Saturday, while the Red and White's new domestic campaign will start at home to Saint-Etienne on the same evening.

Barcelona have played just three friendlies this summer, starting with a penalty shootout win over Manchester City after the match ended 2-2 in regulation time. Blaugrana then got the better of Real Madrid 2-1, before playing out a 2-2 draw with AC Milan, losing on penalties to the Serie A side in the United States.

Pau Victor has been the star performer for the Catalan giants this summer, scoring three goals from as many outings. Meanwhile Robert Lewandowski netted a brace against Milan last time out. Midfielder Dani Olmo, who played a key role in Spain Euro 2024 triumph, has been signed from RB Leipzig and more incomings are expected before the end of the transfer window.

Monaco, on the other hand, have played six friendlies this summer, starting with a narrow 1-0 win over Servette early in July, before playing out back-to-back draws against the likes of Cercle Brugge and SK Sturm Graz. The Ligue 1 side then recorded successive wins over Feyenoord and Club Brugge II, before defeating Genoa last time out.

Probable Lineups

New arrival Olmo is expected to start at Estadio Olimpic Lluis Companys, Since the midfield trio of Frenkie de Jong, Gavi and Pedri are still recovering from injuries and don't be surprised if Flick opts to deploy Olmo in the middle of the park alongside Marc Casado. Olympic stars Fermin Lopez, Eric Garcia and Pau Cubarsi will not feature.

As of Monaco, Youssouf Fofana and Vanderson could be involved despite being linked with departure this summer. Switzerland international Breel Embolo and Folarin could form the strike-partnership.

Barcelona probable starting lineup: Ter Stegen, Kounde, I Martinez, Christensen, Balde, Casado, Gundogan, Olmo, Victory, Lewandowski, Raphinha

Monaco probable starting lineup: Majecki, Vanderson, Kehrer, Salisu, Singo, Zakaria, Fofana, Matazo, Golovin, Embolo, Balogun

Barcelona vs Monaco Schedule and Fixture

The pre-season friendly between Barcelona and Monaco will take place at Estadio Olimpic Lluis Companys on Monday (August 12) at 11:30 PM IST.

Barcelona vs Monaco Live Streaming details

Football fans can live stream the game through Barca One.

