    Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong returns to group training ahead of Champions League opener

    Frenkie de Jong's ankle got twisted in a La Liga fixture against Real Madrid in April last season. Subsequently, the 27-year-old missed Netherlands' Euro 2024 campaign, withdrawing from his country's squad couple of days before the start of the tournament.

    Sreejith CR
    First Published Sep 17, 2024, 11:24 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 17, 2024, 11:24 AM IST

    Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong has returned to group training after almost five months out with ankle injury. The Dutchman's ankle got twisted in a La Liga fixture against Real Madrid in April last season. Subsequently, the 27-year-old missed Netherlands' Euro 2024 campaign, withdrawing from his country's squad couple of days before the start of the tournament.

    Nevertheless, Barcelona fans have been treated with a god news on Monday as De Jong returned to training with the squad. The midfielder didn't take part in the whole session, suggesting the medical team doesn't want to rush him back. The Dutch playmaker's return is a welcome news for head coach Hansi Flick, who has been forced to deal with injuries to couple of key players since the start of the 2024-25 season.

    Dani Olmo has been the latest join the medical team as the Spanish attacker damaged his hamstring during Barcelona's 4-1 La Liga win against Girona at Montilivi on Sunday. The 26-year-old found the back of the net in 47th-minute before being substituted on the hour mark because of injury. Olmo, who moved to Catalonia from RB Leipzig this summer has been phenomenal in front of goal, scoring three goals from as many games in the La Liga.  

    Despite all the injuries, Flick has done an impressive job so far to win all five of their La Liga Games. Barcelona are currently occupying two spot in the Spanish top flight standings, with 15 points to their name, four clear of the chasing pack. 

    Meanwhile the real test will start from Thursday onwards as Barcelona travel to Monaco for their 2024-25 Champions League opener. It will be interesting so see how the German tactician will coup with the hectic schedule in the upcoming months.  The Catalan giants will play six games across all competitions in the span of 17 days, starting from September 19. 

