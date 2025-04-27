English

Ancelotti out? 10 managers who could lead Real Madrid next

sports Apr 27 2025
Author: Sunita Iyer Image Credits:Getty
Ancelotti under fire

First UCL exit, now Copa del Rey final defeat - Real Madrid fans call for Ancelotti's sacking; who could replace him?

10. Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho remains a fiery but risky option for a Real Madrid return after his recent controversies.

9. Antonio Conte

He could offer Real Madrid instant success, but his history of clashes with club management makes him a risky short-term solution.

8. Unai Emery

A proven winner with Sevilla, Villarreal, and Aston Villa, he is a strong candidate Real Madrid must seriously consider.

7. Alvaro Arbeloa

Álvaro Arbeloa, after leading Real Madrid's U-19s to a treble, is emerging as a promising in-house candidate.

6. Mikel Arteta

The Arsenal boss could be a bold and ambitious choice to replace Ancelotti and chase silverware at Real Madrid.

5. Jurgen Klopp

Despite his new role at Red Bull, Real Madrid could still tempt Jurgen Klopp into a shock return to management.

4. Zinedine Zidane

Zinedine Zidane, already a legendary figure at Real Madrid, could make a sensational third return to the Bernabeu and rekindle past glories.

3. Andoni Iraola

His impressive rise with Bournemouth makes him a dark horse candidate to replace Ancelotti, despite his relative inexperience.

2. Simone Inzaghi

His tactical adaptability and proven success with Inter make him a perfect fit to carry on Real Madrid’s tradition of winning big.

1. Xabi Alonso

Xabi Alonso, with his tactical brilliance and deep connection to Real Madrid, is an ideal candidate to take the reins at the Bernabeu.

