Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Euro 2024: Warren Zaire-Emery frustrated with limited role in France squad

    Young PSG midfielder Warren Zaïre-Emery is reportedly frustrated with his place at the bottom of the midfield hierarchy for France's national team, as fierce competition limits his playing time at the Euros.

    Euro 2024: Warren Zaire-Emery frustrated with limited role in France squad osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 19, 2024, 7:19 PM IST

    18-year-old Warren Zaïre-Emery has allegedly become frustrated with his place in the midfield hierarchy for the France national team. Despite his promising talent and potential, Zaïre-Emery finds himself at the bottom of the pecking order amid fierce competition for places - according to information from L’Équipe

    Didier Deschamps has opted for a three-man midfield setup at the Euros, featuring experienced players like N’Golo Kanté (33), Antoine Griezmann (33), and Adrien Rabiot (29), who is likely filling in for Aurélien Tchouaméni (24) as the Real Madrid star recovers from injury. Beyond this trio, Youssouf Fofana (25) and Eduardo Camavinga (21) are positioned to play supporting roles off the bench, leaving Zaïre-Emery as a last-resort selection.

    Zaïre-Emery, a young talent from Paris Saint-Germain, is reportedly seen more as a complementary player within the squad rather than a candidate for significant playing time. This status has allegedly caused frustration for the teenager, who is eager to contribute more actively to the team's efforts.

    L’Équipe reports that Zaïre-Emery has let slip his discontent within the camp, expressing a desire to be a more viable option rather than merely making up the numbers for the squad. As the tournament progresses, it remains to be seen if his frustrations will be addressed and if he will get more opportunities to showcase his abilities on the field.

    Also Read: Steve Cooper in advanced talks to become Leicester City F.C. boss

    Last Updated Jun 19, 2024, 7:39 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Steve Cooper in advanced talks to become Leicester City F.C. boss osf

    Steve Cooper in advanced talks to become Leicester City F.C. boss

    Euro 2024: Will Mbappe continue playing for France with broken nose? FFF president provides update osf

    Euro 2024: Will Mbappe continue playing for France with broken nose? FFF president provides update

    Football 'Don't need to commit to 2026 World Cup': Lionel Messi drops bombshell ahead of Copa America 2024 osf

    'Don't need to commit to 2026 World Cup': Lionel Messi drops bombshell ahead of Copa America 2024

    Euro 2024: Cristiano Ronaldo sends uplifting message after Portugal's late win over Czechia; read post osf

    Euro 2024: Cristiano Ronaldo sends uplifting message after Portugal's late win over Czechia; read post

    Euro 2024: France may be without Kylian Mbappe until quarter-finals after broken nose drama: Report osf

    Euro 2024: France may be without Kylian Mbappe until quarter-finals after broken nose drama: Report

    Recent Stories

    'Pickle selling Mami': BJP slams 'misogynist' DMK over Iniyavan's shocker aimed at FM Sitharaman (WATCH) anr

    'Pickle selling Mami': BJP slams 'misogynist' DMK over Iniyavan's shocker aimed at FM Sitharaman (WATCH)

    Steve Cooper in advanced talks to become Leicester City F.C. boss osf

    Steve Cooper in advanced talks to become Leicester City F.C. boss

    WATCH - Scary video of Russian woman swept off by mammoth waves in Sochi goes VIRAL ATG

    WATCH - Scary video of Russian woman swept off by mammoth waves in Sochi goes VIRAL

    Putin-Kim Jong Un's 'bromance': Russian Prez takes North Korean leader for a spin in limousine gifted (WATCH) anr

    Putin-Kim Jong Un's 'bromance': Russian Prez takes North Korean leader for a spin in limousine gifted (WATCH)

    Heat Wave: Delhi's power demand reaches all time high amid abnormal temperatures ATG

    Heat Wave: Delhi's power demand reaches all time high amid abnormal temperatures

    Recent Videos

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon
    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon