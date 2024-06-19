Euro 2024: Warren Zaire-Emery frustrated with limited role in France squad

Young PSG midfielder Warren Zaïre-Emery is reportedly frustrated with his place at the bottom of the midfield hierarchy for France's national team, as fierce competition limits his playing time at the Euros.

Didier Deschamps has opted for a three-man midfield setup at the Euros, featuring experienced players like N’Golo Kanté (33), Antoine Griezmann (33), and Adrien Rabiot (29), who is likely filling in for Aurélien Tchouaméni (24) as the Real Madrid star recovers from injury. Beyond this trio, Youssouf Fofana (25) and Eduardo Camavinga (21) are positioned to play supporting roles off the bench, leaving Zaïre-Emery as a last-resort selection.

Zaïre-Emery, a young talent from Paris Saint-Germain, is reportedly seen more as a complementary player within the squad rather than a candidate for significant playing time. This status has allegedly caused frustration for the teenager, who is eager to contribute more actively to the team's efforts.

L’Équipe reports that Zaïre-Emery has let slip his discontent within the camp, expressing a desire to be a more viable option rather than merely making up the numbers for the squad. As the tournament progresses, it remains to be seen if his frustrations will be addressed and if he will get more opportunities to showcase his abilities on the field.

