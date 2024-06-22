Euro 2024: England's Luke Shaw injury concerns persist ahead of Slovenia game

England faces a setback as Luke Shaw remains doubtful for their crucial Euro 2024 group stage match against Slovenia. Despite hopes of his return, Shaw's fitness issues persist, leaving Gareth Southgate to reconsider his defensive options. The 28-year-old left-back's ongoing injury concerns have cast a shadow over England's campaign, with Shaw yet to feature in the tournament.

England's Luke Shaw is a doubt to face Slovenia in their final Euro 2024 group stage game, despite previous hopes this match would mark his return from injury, according to a report. The 28-year-old is the only natural left-back in the Three Lions' squad for this summer's tournament but was a risky call-up given he has not played since February due to a muscle injury. In his place, Kieran Trippier has started at left-back for England's first two group games.

Here is the video report by Sky Sports on the injury:

The Daily Telegraph reports that Gareth Southgate intended to ease Shaw back into action with some minutes against Slovenia in their last group stage match on Tuesday, but this is looking an increasingly unlikely prospect. It was hoped that Shaw would train outside on Friday along with the other players who did not feature in their 1-1 draw with Denmark. However, he instead trained on his own indoors, leaving questions as to whether he will be fit to face Slovenia. A source told the Telegraph there remains a real risk of Shaw picking up another injury if he is rushed back to fitness.

Prior to Euro 2024, Shaw revealed his frustration at how his injuries have been managed this season, while Southgate stated there was a chance he could have been involved against Denmark. Meanwhile, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag claimed that England's plan was for Shaw to be reintegrated into the playing squad during the knockout stages, rather than in one of their final group matches. Shaw's last competitive minutes came in United's 2-1 win at Luton Town back in February, during which he was substituted at half-time. He made only 15 appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils during the 2023/24 season.

At the international level, Shaw has been a key part of England's recent history. He notably scored the only goal in their eventual Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy. Shaw's potential absence for the Slovenia match poses a significant challenge for Southgate, who may need to rethink his defensive strategy as England aims to progress further in Euro 2024.

