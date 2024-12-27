"No idea": Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim makes shocking admission after defeat against Wolves

Manchester United's struggles continue with a 2-0 loss to Wolves, leaving them 14th in the Premier League, with coach Ruben Amorim admitting he has "no idea" how long it will take to turn the team around.

Manchester United's woes deepened as they suffered their fifth defeat in seven games, losing 2-0 to Wolves on Boxing Day. The Red Devils' struggles have left them 14th in the Premier League table, closer to the relegation zone than the Champions League spots.

Ruben Amorim, United's head coach, admitted that he has "no idea" how long it will take to turn the team around. Amorim emphasized the need for patience, stating that "the idea needs time" and that he is focused on "surviving" in the short term.

“I have no idea. No idea. Instead of me trying to understand how much time it will take, just day by day. Improving, trying to see the videos, using every minute of training and try to win some points because it’s really important in this moment,” he said.

United's defeat at Molineux was marked by a series of mistakes, including Bruno Fernandes' red card for a second booking. The Portuguese midfielder's dismissal changed the dynamics of the game, allowing Wolves to take control.

Matheus Cunha scored the opening goal direct from a corner, exploiting United's vulnerability from set pieces. The Brazilian forward's goal was a key moment in the game, and he later provided the assist for Hwang Hee-chan's stoppage-time goal.

Cunha's goal came directly from the corner, and it is the second time in over a week that Manchester United has conceded in a similar manner. On asked if he has seen the video of the goal, Amorim said, "Of course we analyse every match.

“We try to, I think all the staffs, try to understand the movements or the spaces that we can explore, and we try to not allow them to do it against us. This is football. Sometimes happens, other times not."

Wolves' victory marked a perfect start to life under new boss Vitor Pereira, who has inspired a significant improvement in the team's performances. Pereira's tactical acumen and ability to motivate his players have been key factors in Wolves' resurgence.

Meanwhile, Amorim acknowledged that his team is "far from the end" of their struggles and that they need to focus on "winning some points" to climb the table.

“We already knew it, so it’s a long journey, like I said in the first day. We have to continue, and we have to fight these bad moments because this is part of football,” Amorim said adding that he cannot think of European qualification right now.

United's next game is against in-form Newcastle, and Amorim will be hoping to inspire a turnaround in fortunes. However, with the team's confidence at a low ebb, it remains to be seen whether Amorim can arrest the slide and lead United back up the table.

