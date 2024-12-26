Mbappe vs Ronaldo debut season: Did French forward outpace Portuguese legend's Christmas break goal tally?

Kylian Mbappé's 14 goals in his inaugural Real Madrid season surpass Cristiano Ronaldo's 13 goals at the same point in 2009, despite Mbappé's inconsistent form and Ronaldo's limited appearances due to injury.

Kylian Mbappé's inaugural season at Real Madrid has been marred by criticism, but a surprising statistic has emerged. Despite his inconsistent form, Mbappé has scored 14 goals across all competitions.

This is a respectable tally that surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo's goal count at the same point in his debut season with the club.



According to Diario AS, Ronaldo had scored 13 goals by the Christmas break in 2009, one fewer than Mbappé's current total. However, it's essential to consider the context.

Mbappé has made twice as many appearances as Ronaldo had at this point in his debut season, largely due to Ronaldo's ankle injury that kept him sidelined for several months.



This comparison highlights Mbappé's ability to find the net consistently, despite the scrutiny he's faced. While his start to life at the Santiago Bernabéu has been uneven, Mbappé's goal-scoring record is a testament to his talent and potential.

As the season progresses, it will be interesting to see if Mbappé can continue to build on this promising start and silence his critics.

