Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nowruz: 10 dishes you can relish with friends on Parsi New Year

    Parsi cuisine has something for everyone. So, celebrate Nowruz with your friends and family and indulge in these traditional dishes that are sure to tantalize your taste buds.

    Nowruz 10 dishes you can relish with friends on Parsi New Year
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 21, 2023, 9:07 AM IST

    Nowruz, the Parsi New Year, is a time of celebration and feasting. Parsis are known for their love of good food, and Nowruz is a perfect occasion to indulge in traditional dishes. Here are ten dishes to have on Nowruz:

    Patra ni Macchi: This dish is made with steamed fish wrapped in banana leaves and marinated with spices and coconut. It's a delicious and healthy option for seafood lovers.

    Dhansak: A staple of Parsi cuisine, Dhansak is a slow-cooked stew made with lentils, vegetables, and meat. The combination of spices gives it a unique flavour that is hard to resist.

    Sali Boti: This is a traditional Parsi lamb dish made with tender pieces of meat cooked in a tangy tomato gravy and topped with crispy potato straws.

    Ravo: This is a sweet, creamy dessert made with semolina, milk, and sugar, and flavored with saffron and almonds. It's a perfect way to end a meal on a sweet note.

    Jardaloo Salli Marghi: This is a popular Parsi chicken dish made with chicken, apricots, and fried potato straws. The combination of sweet and savoury flavours is what makes this dish so special.

    Berry Pulao: This is a fragrant rice dish made with Basmati rice, caramelized onions, and a mix of berries and nuts. It's a perfect option for vegetarians who want to enjoy a flavourful meal.

    Chicken Farcha: This is a Parsi-style fried chicken dish that is marinated in a mix of spices and coated in a crispy batter. It's a perfect snack to munch on during Nowruz celebrations.

    Papeta Ma Gosht: This is a simple yet flavorful Parsi mutton dish made with potatoes and tender pieces of meat in a tangy tomato gravy.

    Kachumber Salad: This is a refreshing salad made with diced tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, and coriander leaves, dressed with lemon juice and salt. It's a perfect accompaniment to any meal during Nowruz.

    Lagan nu Custard: A dessert that is a must-have during Nowruz, Lagan nu Custard is a baked custard made with milk, eggs, and sugar and flavoured with cardamom and nutmeg.

    These are just a few of the many delicious dishes that you can enjoy during Nowruz celebrations. Whether you're a meat lover or a vegetarian, Parsi cuisine has something for everyone. So, celebrate Nowruz with your friends and family and indulge in these traditional dishes that are sure to tantalize your taste buds.

    Last Updated Mar 21, 2023, 9:07 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Heat wave: Seven mocktails you must try this summer

    Heat wave: Seven mocktails you must try this summer

    Valentines Day 2023 Recipe: This delicious chocolate cake will win your partner's heart snt

    Valentine's Day 2023 Recipe: This delicious chocolate cake will win your partner's heart

    Google Doodle celebrates Boba Tea; Here is what you must know about it

    Google Doodle celebrates Boba Tea; learn how to make it, benefits and more

    Virat Kohli presents inside tour of his restaurant at Kishore Kumar bungalow with chef Vikas Khanna (WATCH)-ayh

    Virat Kohli presents inside tour of his restaurant at Kishore Kumar's bungalow with chef Vikas Khanna (WATCH)

    Are the children getting enough Vitamin D? Add these foods to their diet!

    Are your children getting enough Vitamin D? Add these foods to their diet

    Recent Stories

    Absolutely unacceptable US condemns attack on Indian consulate in San Francisco AJR

    'Absolutely unacceptable': US condemns attack on Indian consulate in San Francisco

    Delhi excise policy: ED asked Kavitha just 14 questions in 10 hours, claims BRS

    Delhi excise policy: ED asked Kavitha just 14 questions in 10 hours, claims BRS

    Fugitive Mehul Choksi is no more on the Interpol Red Notice database

    Fugitive Mehul Choksi is no more on Interpol Red Notice database

    Hypertension or High BP: 8 tips to naturally control and managing your Blood Pressure RBA

    Hypertension or High BP: 8 tips to naturally control and managing your Blood Pressure

    Mango for skin: Know 5 benefits to having the best fruit of the season RBA

    Mango for skin: Know 5 benefits to having the best fruit of the season

    Recent Videos

    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Video Icon