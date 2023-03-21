Nowruz: 10 dishes you can relish with friends on Parsi New Year

Parsi cuisine has something for everyone. So, celebrate Nowruz with your friends and family and indulge in these traditional dishes that are sure to tantalize your taste buds.

Nowruz, the Parsi New Year, is a time of celebration and feasting. Parsis are known for their love of good food, and Nowruz is a perfect occasion to indulge in traditional dishes. Here are ten dishes to have on Nowruz:

Patra ni Macchi: This dish is made with steamed fish wrapped in banana leaves and marinated with spices and coconut. It's a delicious and healthy option for seafood lovers.

Dhansak: A staple of Parsi cuisine, Dhansak is a slow-cooked stew made with lentils, vegetables, and meat. The combination of spices gives it a unique flavour that is hard to resist.

Sali Boti: This is a traditional Parsi lamb dish made with tender pieces of meat cooked in a tangy tomato gravy and topped with crispy potato straws.

Ravo: This is a sweet, creamy dessert made with semolina, milk, and sugar, and flavored with saffron and almonds. It's a perfect way to end a meal on a sweet note.

Jardaloo Salli Marghi: This is a popular Parsi chicken dish made with chicken, apricots, and fried potato straws. The combination of sweet and savoury flavours is what makes this dish so special.

Berry Pulao: This is a fragrant rice dish made with Basmati rice, caramelized onions, and a mix of berries and nuts. It's a perfect option for vegetarians who want to enjoy a flavourful meal.

Chicken Farcha: This is a Parsi-style fried chicken dish that is marinated in a mix of spices and coated in a crispy batter. It's a perfect snack to munch on during Nowruz celebrations.

Papeta Ma Gosht: This is a simple yet flavorful Parsi mutton dish made with potatoes and tender pieces of meat in a tangy tomato gravy.

Kachumber Salad: This is a refreshing salad made with diced tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, and coriander leaves, dressed with lemon juice and salt. It's a perfect accompaniment to any meal during Nowruz.

Lagan nu Custard: A dessert that is a must-have during Nowruz, Lagan nu Custard is a baked custard made with milk, eggs, and sugar and flavoured with cardamom and nutmeg.

These are just a few of the many delicious dishes that you can enjoy during Nowruz celebrations. Whether you're a meat lover or a vegetarian, Parsi cuisine has something for everyone. So, celebrate Nowruz with your friends and family and indulge in these traditional dishes that are sure to tantalize your taste buds.