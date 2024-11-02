6 Essential nutrients to boost your immune system

Vitamin C plays a vital role in boosting immunity. A 2023 study published in the Cureus Journal states that Vitamin C is the most crucial micronutrient for immune function. 

Author
Roshni Tamta
First Published Nov 2, 2024, 2:10 PM IST

Changing weather patterns increase the likelihood of common infections. A strong immune system is essential for the body to fight off bacteria, viruses, and fungi. Nutrients are crucial for boosting immunity and protecting the body from various seasonal illnesses. While all nutrients are important, certain key vitamins enhance immunity. Let's explore these vitamins.

Vitamin C

Vitamin C plays a vital role in boosting immunity. A 2023 study published in the Cureus Journal states that Vitamin C is the most crucial micronutrient for immune function. It is a key antioxidant that supports the production and function of white blood cells, especially phagocytes and lymphocytes. Citrus fruits like oranges, lemons, and grapefruits are good sources of Vitamin C.

Vitamin D

Vitamin D plays a crucial role in enhancing the ability of two types of white blood cells, monocytes and macrophages, to fight pathogens. A 2011 study published in the Journal of Investigative Medicine states that Vitamin D deficiency increases the risk of infection. It helps regulate the immune response and reduce the likelihood of infections like colds and fever. Fatty fish like salmon, tuna, herring, and mackerel, as well as milk and yogurt, contain Vitamin D.

Vitamin E

A potent antioxidant, Vitamin E helps protect immune cells from oxidative damage. Vitamin E is essential for the normal functioning of immune cells. Almonds, hazelnuts, peanuts, sunflower seeds, and pumpkin seeds are rich in Vitamin E.

Vitamin A

Vitamin A also plays a role in regulating the immune system. It supports the production of white blood cells and is important in modulating the immune response.

Vitamin B6

Vitamin B6 supplements can improve immunity in critically ill individuals. It was found that taking Vitamin B6 supplements (50 or 100 mg daily) enhances immunity in critically ill individuals.

Vitamin B12

Vitamin B12 can be used to balance immune responses. It helps fight viral infections. Vitamin B12 supports DNA synthesis, red blood cell production, and nervous system health.

