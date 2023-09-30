Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    People’s Choice Country Awards Winners 2023: Jelly Roll and Morgan Wallen win big (Full List)

    Here is the full winner's list of the People's Choice Country Awards 2023 held on September 28, 2023; know who won which of the honors.
     

    People Choice Country Awards Winners 2023 Jelly Roll and Morgan Wallen win big (Full List) RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 30, 2023, 10:36 AM IST

    On Thursday night (Sept. 28), the first People's Choice Country Awards were held at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry House. With 11 nominations, Morgan Wallen topped all candidates, but it was Jelly Roll who emerged as the night's apparent winner, taking home six medals at the first awards presentation, including male artist of the year and New Artist of the year. Of course, Wallen also had a successful night, taking home the top prize of people's artist among three overall winners. That matches him with Lainey Wilson, who was on present to take her three trophies, and P!nk and Chris Stapleton, who each received two.

    The complete list of Billboard's winners may be seen below:

    The People’s Artist of 2023
    Blake Shelton

    Kane Brown

    Kelsea Ballerini

    Lainey Wilson

    Luke Combs

    WINNER: Morgan Wallen

    Old Dominion

    Zach Bryan

    The Male Artist of 2023
    Bailey Zimmerman

    Blake Shelton

    HARDY

    WINNER: Jelly Roll

    Kane Brown

    Luke Combs

    Morgan Wallen

    Zach Bryan

    The Female Artist of 2023
    Ashley McBryde

    Carly Pearce

    Carrie Underwood

    Elle King

    Kelsea Ballerini

    WINNER: Lainey Wilson

    Megan Moroney

    Miranda Lambert

    The Group/Duo of 2023
    Brothers Osborne
    WINNER: Dan + Shay

    Lady A

    Little Big Town

    Maddie & Tae

    Old Dominion

    Parmalee

    The War and Treaty

    The New Artist of 2023
    Bailey Zimmerman

    Corey Kent

    ERNEST

    Ingrid Andress

    WINNER: Jelly Roll

    Megan Moroney

    Priscilla Block

    Zach Bryan

    The Album of 2023
    Bell Bottom Country – Lainey Wilson

    Different Man – Kane Brown

    Gettin’ Old – Luke Combs

    WINNER: One Thing at a Time – Morgan Wallen

    Religiously. The Album. – Bailey Zimmerman

    Rolling Up the Welcome Mat – Kelsea Ballerini

    The Mockingbird & THE CROW – HARDY

    Whitsitt Chapel – Jelly Roll

    The Song of 2023
    “Fast Car” – Luke Combs; Songwriter: Tracy Chapman

    “Last Night” – Morgan Wallen; Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Jacob Kasher Hindlin, John Byron, Ryan Vojtesak

    “Love You Anyway” – Luke Combs; Songwriters: Dan Isbell, Luke Combs, Ray Fulcher

    WINNER: “Need a Favor” – Jelly Roll; Songwriters: Austin Nivarel, Jason DeFord/Jelly Roll, Joe Ragosta, Rob Ragosta

    “Tennessee Orange” – Megan Moroney; Songwriters: Ben Williams, David Fanning, Megan Moroney, Paul Jenkins

    “Thank God” – Kane Brown, Katelyn Brown; Songwriters: Christian Stalnecker, Jared Mullins, Jaxson Free, Josh Hoge, Kyle Fishman

    “Thinkin’ Bout Me” – Morgan Wallen; Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, John Byron, Ryan Vojtesak, Taylor Phillips

    “wait in the truck” – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson; Songwriters: Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt, Michael Hardy, Renee Blair

    The Collaboration Song of 2023
    “Beer With My Friends” – Kenny Chesney & Old Dominion; Songwriters: Bryan Simpson, David Lee Murphy, Shy Carter

    “Cowgirls” – Morgan Wallen feat. ERNEST; Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Ernest Keith Smith, James Maddocks, Milan Modi, Rocky Block, Ryan Vojtesak

    “red” – HARDY feat. Morgan Wallen; Songwriters: Michael Hardy, Rhett Akins, Ben Hayslip, Jacob Rice

    WINNER: “Save Me” – Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson; Songwriters: David Ray, Jason DeFord/Jelly Roll

    “Thank God” – Kane Brown, Katelyn Brown; Songwriters: Christian Stalnecker, Jared Mullins, Jaxson Free, Josh Hoge, Kyle Fishman

    “wait in the truck” – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson; Songwriters: Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt, Michael Hardy, Renee Blair

    “We Don’t Fight Anymore” – Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton; Songwriters: Shane McAnally, Carly Pearce, Pete Good

    “You, Me, and Whiskey” – Justin Moore, Priscilla Block; Songwriters: Brock Berryhill, Jessi Alexander, Cole Taylor

    The Crossover Song of 2023
    “Dawns” – Zach Bryan feat. Maggie Rogers; Songwriters: Maggie Rogers, Zachary Lane Bryan

    WINNER: “Just Say I’m Sorry” – P!nk, Chris Stapleton; Songwriters: Alecia Moore, Chris Stapleton

    “Life Goes On” – Ed Sheeran feat. Luke Combs; Songwriter: Ed Sheeran

    “Seasons” – Bebe Rexha, Dolly Parton; Songwriters: Bebe Rexha, Ido Zmishlany, Sarah Solovay

    “Texas” – Jessie Murph feat. Maren Morris; Songwriters: Alex Niceforo, Amy Allen, Jessie Murph, Warren “Oak” Felder

    “That’s Not How This Works” – Charlie Puth feat. Dan + Shay; Songwriters: Jordan Reynolds, Charlie Puth, Dan Smyers

    “UNHEALTHY” – Anne-Marie feat. Shania Twain; Songwriters: Anne-Marie Nicholson, CASTLE, Connor McDonough, Riley McDonough

    “Wasted” – Diplo feat. Kodak Black & Koe Wetzel; Songwriters: Bill K. Kapri, Richard Cook Mears IV, Ropyr Wetzel, Thomas Wesley Pentz

    The Music Video of 2023
    “In Your Love” – Tyler Childers

    “Need a Favor” – Jelly Roll

    “Tennessee Orange” – Megan Moroney

    “Thank God” – Kane Brown, Katelyn Brown

    “Thought You Should Know” – Morgan Wallen

    WINNER: “wait in the truck” – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson

    “Where We Started” – Thomas Rhett, Katy Perry

    “You Proof” – Morgan Wallen

    The Concert Tour of 2023
    Blake Shelton: Back to the Honky Tonk Tour

    Carrie Underwood: Denim & Rhinestones Tour

    Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show Tour

    Kenny Chesney: I Go Back 2023 Tour

    Luke Combs World Tour

    WINNER: Morgan Wallen: One Night at a Time World Tour

    Shania Twain: Queen of Me Tour

    Zach Bryan: The Burn, Burn, Burn Tour

    The Social Country Star of 2023
    Bailey Zimmerman

    WINNER: Blake Shelton

    Carrie Underwood

    Dolly Parton

    Kelsea Ballerini

    Luke Combs

    Morgan Wallen

    Shania Twain

    Last Updated Sep 30, 2023, 10:37 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Pushpa Allu Arjuns co-star Rashmika Mandanna had predicted his National Award win way back ADC

    Pushpa: Allu Arjun’s co-star Rashmika Mandanna had predicted his National Award win way back

    Afsar Ansari aka Shanuzz Salon Gives Professional Output In His Hair Transformations

    Afsar Ansari aka Shanuzz Salon Gives Professional Output In His Hair Transformations

    Afsar Ansari aka Shanuzz Salon Gives Professional Output In His Hair Transformations-vpn

    Afsar Ansari aka Shanuzz Salon Gives Professional Output In His Hair Transformations

    DJ MaskBox Declares 2023 The Year of Desi Hip-Hop

    DJ MaskBox Declares 2023 The Year of Desi Hip-Hop

    Ruchira Projects announces launch date of Park East in Bengaluru east's Whitefield Kannamangala-vpn

    Ruchira Projects announces launch date of Park East in Bengaluru east’s Whitefield Kannamangala

    Recent Stories

    Indian envoy to UK denied entry to Gurdwara in Scotland

    Indian envoy to UK denied entry to Gurdwara in Scotland (WATCH)

    kerala lottery results karunya kr 621 september 30 2023 check winning ticket prize money and more rkn

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-621 September 30 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money and more

    Esha Gupta talks about her SHOCKING casting couch experience, says "When I refused, the co-producer...." RBA

    Esha Gupta talks about her SHOCKING casting couch experience, says "When I refused, the co-producer...."

    Last chance to return Rs 2000 notes at a bank; RBI says exchange today or see it turn worthless

    Last chance to return Rs 2000 notes at a bank; RBI says exchange today or see it turn worthless

    Chikku star Siddharth talks about his film event being disrupted by pro-Kannada group; here's what he said RBA

    'Chikku' star Siddharth talks about his film event being disrupted by pro-Kannada group; here's what he said

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH snt

    EXCLUSIVE: India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Drunk operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform WATCH AJR

    'Drunk' operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out vkp

    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out

    Video Icon