South Indian actress Keerthy Suresh says she has faced the unlucky tag in her career. She talked about it in a recent interview.
32-year-old Keerthy Suresh told Galatta India that when her first Tamil film flopped at the box office, people started calling her unlucky.
According to Keerthy, "I remember my first Tamil film didn't do well and the release of my second Tamil film got delayed, so they said it seems the actress is probably unlucky."
Keerthy said, "I never take these things to heart, but these things hurt me." According to Keerthy, associating her name with other actors also bothered her.
Keerthy Suresh's first Tamil film Idhu Enna Maayam was released in 2015. Her second Tamil film Rajinimurugan hit the theaters in 2016.
Keerthy Suresh was 8 years old when she started her career as a child artist in Malayalam films. Her first Malayalam film as a lead actress, 'Geethanjali', came out in 2013.
Keerthy Suresh works in Telugu films in addition to Malayalam and Tamil in the South. Her first Telugu film Nenu Sailaja was released in 2016.
Keerthy debuted her Bollywood with 'Baby John', a disaster. Her upcoming films include 'Revolver Rita' and 'Kannivedi'. Both are Tamil movies, which are currently being shot.