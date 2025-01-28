Featured content

YRKKH Spoiler Alert!: Will AbhiRa fall for someone new?

AbhiRa develops feelings for this person.

High drama in YRKKH. AbhiRa, disguised as Roopa, is interning. Roopa is developing feelings for AbhiRa.

AbhiRa impressed by Roopa's kindness.

AbhiRa is impressed by Roopa's care for another's mother. Armaan becomes jealous seeing them together.

Heated argument between AbhiRa and Armaan.

AbhiRa and Armaan have a heated argument. Roopa intervenes, thinking Armaan is hurting AbhiRa.

Altercation between Roopa and Armaan.

Roopa and Armaan get into a physical altercation. AbhiRa reveals Armaan is her husband, shocking Roopa.

Ruhi's fight for the truth.

Ruhi argues with Kaveri, stating she supports the truth despite appearing villainous.

