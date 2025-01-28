YRKKH Spoiler Alert!: Will AbhiRa fall for someone new?

Featured content
High drama in YRKKH. AbhiRa, disguised as Roopa, is interning. Roopa is developing feelings for AbhiRa.
AbhiRa is impressed by Roopa's care for another's mother. Armaan becomes jealous seeing them together.
AbhiRa and Armaan have a heated argument. Roopa intervenes, thinking Armaan is hurting AbhiRa.
Roopa and Armaan get into a physical altercation. AbhiRa reveals Armaan is her husband, shocking Roopa.
Ruhi argues with Kaveri, stating she supports the truth despite appearing villainous.
