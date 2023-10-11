Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Bigg Boss 14' star Jasmin Bhasin in hospital due to stomach infection; read details

    TV actress Jasmin Bhasin has been admitted to a hospital due to a stomach infection. Her boyfriend Aly Goni took to Instagram to share a picture.

    'Bigg Boss 14' star Jasmin Bhasin recently visited Karjat with her boyfriend Aly Goni and pals. The actress later informed her followers that she was in the hospital. Jasmin has been sent to a Mumbai hospital with a stomach illness. Aly also shared Jasmin's health update on his Instagram stories.

    Jasmin Bhasin was rushed to the hospital for a stomach illness after Shehnaaz Gill was treated for food poisoning. For the unversed, Shehnaaz Gill was hospitalised recently after being diagnosed with a food infection. The actress hosted an Instagram live session from the hospital when she revealed, ““Guys, I am fine now. I was unwell, I had an infection. I had a sandwich from outside. I would like to tell you to please avoid outside food now, there are cases of food infection.” She then added, “Mujhe pata tha agar main live aa gayi, mujhe sympathy milegi. Yeh mujhe nahi chahiye.”

    The actress posted a photo of herself lying in a hospital bed on her Instagram stories. Syringes are linked to her hand in the shot. She scribbled "stomach infection" on the photograph. 

    Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni had been dating since Bigg Boss 14 began. Jasmin was on the programme initially, and Aly joined later as a wild card. Before, they were closest friends, but love bloomed within the house.

    Several rumours have suggested that the pair may marry shortly, but there has been no confirmation from the couple. Aly and Jasmin like travelling as well.

