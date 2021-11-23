France PM Jean Castex tests positive for COVID, hours after returning from Belgium

According to his office, French Prime Minister Jean Castex will adjust his itinerary for the next ten days to continue his duties in solitude.

According to his office, France's prime minister tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, only hours after returning from a visit to neighbouring Belgium, and at a time when the country is experiencing a statewide outbreak of illnesses. Because of the positive test, his Belgian counterpart Alexander De Croo and four other ministers were immediately quarantined after meeting with Castex for negotiations in Brussels earlier Monday. According to his office, French Prime Minister Jean Castex will adjust his itinerary for the next ten days to continue his duties in solitude. Officials from the prime minister's office refused to comment on whether Castex had any viral symptoms.

Castex's kid tested positive shortly after her father arrived home from a meeting with Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo. According to De Croo's office, he will be tested on Wednesday and, along with the foreign, defence, justice, and home ministries, will self-isolate while awaiting the findings. According to a statement from the office, Prime Minister De Croo has immediately paused his actions after meeting with the French Prime Minister for security consultations.

Even though 75 per cent of France's population is immunized, the incidence of viral illnesses has increased dramatically in recent weeks. Hospitalizations and fatalities linked to the virus are also on the rise in France, but they remain well below the crisis levels seen during prior outbreaks. COVID-19 infected French President Emmanuel Macron in December, and other government leaders have already been afflicted.

Meanwhile, Austria will, for the first time in the EU, impose a lockdown on those who have not been immunised against Covid-19. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg revealed on Sunday that the Alpine country is dealing with a record increase of cases. Other European governments are contemplating contentious Covid restrictions, with the Netherlands opting for Western Europe's first partial lockdown of the winter.