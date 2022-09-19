Zwigato Trailer: Kapil Sharma steals the show as a delivery boy in Nandita Das's upcoming movie

Known for his comic timing, Kapil Sharma will be seen in a different avatar in his film 'Zwigato'. The trailer of the film was released by the makers on Monday. Recently, world premiere of the movie was also held at the Toronto International Film Festival, held in Canada.

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma is all set to rock on the silver screen once again. Kapil has been in the news for a long time because of his film 'Zwigato'; the look from the film was revealed recently which shows Kapil in the role of a delivery boy. Now, the makers of the movie starring Kapil in the lead role, released the film’s trailer on Monday. Kapil will get to see a different style in this film. The comedian, who always makes people laugh, will be seen in this film in the role of a common man, who is facing the troubles of life. Actress Shahana Goswami will be seen as Kapil Sharma's wife in the film.



The nearly minute-and-a-half-long trailer of ‘Zwigato’ starts from a building, where Kapil Sharma, a delivery boy, arrives to deliver a pizza. But there is a scene in the very beginning, in which it is shown that it is forbidden for the delivery boy to use the lift in the building and that is why he goes up using the stairs. The problems of the delivery boys have been highlighted in this scene.

After this, the trailer also shows a glimpse of Kapil Sharma's family; it is the reason why Kapil’s character is shown working day and night, just s that he can financially support his family. In one such scene, Kapil is seen saying that he will do a total of 10 deliveries today. However, troubles begin in the family when Kapil's wife, Shahana, also leaves for work.

Kapil Sharma shared the film’s trailer on his Instagram handle. In the caption, he mentioned that the world premiere of the film was held at the Toronto Film Festival in Canada. “After the successful world premiere at @tiff_net, Zwigato is all set to win hearts at @busanfilmfest. Here's a sneak peek into the world of Zwigato, check out the International trailer here,” wrote Kapil in the post.

Kapil Sharma along with the film’s director Nandita Das attended Zwigato’s world premiere recently in Canada at the Toronto Film Festival. He had also shared pictures from the Canadian city on his Instagram handle.