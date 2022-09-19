Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    What, KRK to join RSS? Here’s what he tweeted

    Kamaal Rashid Khan’s latest tweet to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat hints at his willingness to join the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. The actor also recently tweeted that he was willing to join a political party.

    KRK to join RSS Here is what he tweeted drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 19, 2022, 4:46 PM IST

    Kamal Rashid Khan aka KRK, who calls himself a film critic and actor, is very active on social media. He often surprises people with his tweets. His recent tweet on the micro-blogging site, Twitter, has brought him a centre of discussion once again. And no, the tweet has got nothing to do with the Hindi film industry or a movie review.

    KRK, who has always been in multiple controversies due to his statements, has expressed his desire to join the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) this time. On Monday, he put out a tweet tagging RRS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Devendra Fadnavis that he is ready to join the Sangh.

    In his tweet that he posted on Monday morning, KRK wrote: “Honourable @DrMohanBhagwat Ji, I am ready to join @RSSorg if #RSS needs me. 🙏🏼 @Dev_Fadnavis (sic).” Take a look at his tweet here:

    ALSO READ: Who was Nishi Singh? ‘Ishqbaaaz’, ‘Qubool Hai’ actor passes away a day after her 50th birthday

    Looks like KRK has been showing his interest in the world of politics more than the films, these days. Recently, he announced through a tweet that he is going to join a political party soon.

    In a tweet, KRK had written that he was thinking of joining a part of a political party soon because, according to him, it is necessary to be a leader and not an actor, to be safe in the country. Many people supported him on this tweet of his. One user wrote, “Sir, make your party, we are with you.” At the same time, another user wrote that it is better late than never. Apart from this, many users expressed their surprise at his tweet and asked him if he really is an actor.

    ALSO READ: Shama Sikander posts STEAMY pics with hubby on his birthday

    Recently, KRK was arrested in Mumbai because of his old tweets. He had made an objectionable tweet about late actors Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan. He was kept in judicial custody for 14 days after his arrest. Previously, a case of sexual abuse was also reportedly registered against him at Versova Police Station in 2021. After keeping him in custody for nine days, the court granted him conditional bail in both cases.

    Last Updated Sep 19, 2022, 4:46 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Who was Nishi Singh Ishqbaaaz Qubool Hai actor passes away a day after her 50th birthday drb

    Who was Nishi Singh? ‘Ishqbaaaz’, ‘Qubool Hai’ actor passes away a day after her 50th birthday

    Extortion case: Actor Jacqueline Fernandez back to Delhi Police office for questioning AJR

    Extortion case: Actor Jacqueline Fernandez back to Delhi Police office for questioning

    pro-wrestling AEW: Malakai Black reveals reason why he has demanded his release-ayh

    AEW: Malakai Black reveals reason why he has demanded his release

    Koffee With Karan 7 Gauri Khan has THIS dating advice for daughter Suhana drb

    Koffee With Karan 7: Gauri Khan’s has THIS dating advice for daughter Suhana

    KGF 2 star Yash to work with Shankar Shanmugam's next historical war drama; read details RBA

    KGF 2 star Yash to work with Shankar Shanmugam's next historical war drama; read details

    Recent Stories

    'Rahul Gandhi as Congress President': Tamil Nadu, Bihar units pass resolutions AJR

    'Rahul Gandhi as Congress President': Tamil Nadu, Bihar units pass resolutions

    Samsung to copy iPhone 14 feature after taking dig at Apple Here s what we know gcw

    Samsung to copy iPhone 14 feature after taking dig at Apple? Here's what we know

    Indian govt issues advisory for Zoom users; Details here - adt

    Indian govt issues advisory for Zoom users; Details here

    Who was Nishi Singh Ishqbaaaz Qubool Hai actor passes away a day after her 50th birthday drb

    Who was Nishi Singh? ‘Ishqbaaaz’, ‘Qubool Hai’ actor passes away a day after her 50th birthday

    Extortion case: Actor Jacqueline Fernandez back to Delhi Police office for questioning AJR

    Extortion case: Actor Jacqueline Fernandez back to Delhi Police office for questioning

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23: It is all about going out, trying to find ways of exploring ourselves - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS: 'It's all about going out, trying to find ways of exploring ourselves' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    PM Modi turns 72: Lakshadweep scuba divers celebrate Prime Minister's birthday underwater AJR GPS

    PM Modi turns 72: Lakshadweep scuba divers celebrate Prime Minister's birthday underwater

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Electrik-Po, Shreyas Ted and Keshav Tomer

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Electrik-Po, Shreyas Ted and Keshav Tomer

    Video Icon
    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Video Icon
    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Video Icon