What, KRK to join RSS? Here’s what he tweeted

Kamaal Rashid Khan’s latest tweet to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat hints at his willingness to join the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. The actor also recently tweeted that he was willing to join a political party.

Kamal Rashid Khan aka KRK, who calls himself a film critic and actor, is very active on social media. He often surprises people with his tweets. His recent tweet on the micro-blogging site, Twitter, has brought him a centre of discussion once again. And no, the tweet has got nothing to do with the Hindi film industry or a movie review.

KRK, who has always been in multiple controversies due to his statements, has expressed his desire to join the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) this time. On Monday, he put out a tweet tagging RRS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Devendra Fadnavis that he is ready to join the Sangh.

In his tweet that he posted on Monday morning, KRK wrote: “Honourable @DrMohanBhagwat Ji, I am ready to join @RSSorg if #RSS needs me. 🙏🏼 @Dev_Fadnavis (sic).” Take a look at his tweet here:

ALSO READ: Who was Nishi Singh? ‘Ishqbaaaz’, ‘Qubool Hai’ actor passes away a day after her 50th birthday

Looks like KRK has been showing his interest in the world of politics more than the films, these days. Recently, he announced through a tweet that he is going to join a political party soon.

In a tweet, KRK had written that he was thinking of joining a part of a political party soon because, according to him, it is necessary to be a leader and not an actor, to be safe in the country. Many people supported him on this tweet of his. One user wrote, “Sir, make your party, we are with you.” At the same time, another user wrote that it is better late than never. Apart from this, many users expressed their surprise at his tweet and asked him if he really is an actor.

ALSO READ: Shama Sikander posts STEAMY pics with hubby on his birthday

Recently, KRK was arrested in Mumbai because of his old tweets. He had made an objectionable tweet about late actors Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan. He was kept in judicial custody for 14 days after his arrest. Previously, a case of sexual abuse was also reportedly registered against him at Versova Police Station in 2021. After keeping him in custody for nine days, the court granted him conditional bail in both cases.