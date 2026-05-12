Sikkim filmmaker Tribeny Rai's 'Shape of Momo', backed by Zoya Akhtar and Rana Daggubati, is set for a theatrical release after winning international acclaim. The director expressed excitement for the film's screenings in India and Nepal.

Sikkim filmmaker Tribeny Rai has expressed her excitement about the upcoming theatre release of her film 'Shape of Momo' after gaining awards and critical acclaim at the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles and other international screenings. The film is backed by acclaimed filmmakers Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Payal Kapadia, who have joined as executive producers along with Rana Daggubati's Spirit Media. In an interview to ANI, Tribeny Rai shared her excitement for the release of the movie. The movie is also set to have screenings in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune and other cities.

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Excitement for a Homecoming

"As a team, we are very excited and nervous as we are coming to our home ground after winning international screenings but at the same time, we are excited that our story will finally come to our home. We have planned screenings in India and Nepal including cities in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune, Hyderabad, North Bengal, Sikkim and Guwahati. If the film does well, it will be screened in other cities as well," said Tribeny Rai.

An Independent Project

"It is an indie project. Independent people have worked together and made it in a limited budget. Everyone has given their best. It took a lot of time to write it. I think a good film is made when the script is good. I have written it with my co-writer, Kisle. We have worked very hard on it. Everyone has given their best," she added.

A Story of Dignity

Tribeny Rai said the most appealing part of the film is that "we have shown the complexity of the people living in the mountains". "Because when we are shown in other films, we live in the background. We are portrayed as simple people. This is the first time we have given ourselves dignity. We have become the heroes of our own story. This is the change."

About 'Shape of Momo'

The film is slated to hit theatres in India on May 29. Featuring an ensemble cast of late Bhanu Maya Rai, Gaumaya Gurung, Pashupati Rai, Rahul Mukhia and Shyamashree Sherpa, the film is set in a Himalayan village in Sikkim and traces the lives of women across generations within a single family, shaped by emotional inheritances, silences, and everyday negotiations. It also reflects the complexity of one's relationship with home, as both a place of comfort and something that can, at times, hold you back, according to a press note. (ANI)