Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh has made his relationship official with actor-model Samreen Kaur. He shared pictures of them together on Instagram with the caption "My Person", putting an end to weeks of speculation about their relationship status.

Arshdeep Singh Makes Relationship Instagram Official

India fast bowler Arshdeep Singh confirmed relationship with actor-model Samreen Kaur on Instagram, ending weeks of speculation around the two. The Indian pacer, on Sunday, shared two pictures with Samreen on Instagram. In the pictures, the two can be seen embracing each other. The cricketer kept the caption short and wrote, "My Person". https://www.instagram.com/p/DbQRs1BDbS4/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA== Soon after Singh uploaded the picture, several users chimed in the comment section to congratulate the couple.

Who is Samreen Kaur?

Samreen, who was born on September 7, 1999, in Jammu and Kashmir, has worked as a model and actor. She first came into the national spotlight after becoming a finalist at Femina Miss India 2018, where she represented Jammu and Kashmir. Her pageant appearance led to modelling work before she later moved into acting. Samreen has featured in the ZEE5 web series Nail Polish and has also appeared in films including 83 and Sardaar Ji 2. Apart from films and web series, Samreen has also been seen in music videos with singers including Jubin Nautiyal, Badshah and Guru Randhawa. She featured in songs such as Baawla and Tujhe Bhoolna Toh Chaaha.