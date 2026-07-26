On Netflix's 'Lock Upp', Pamala Serena confessed to cricket betting during her student days. She revealed using inside tips from a friend close to cricketers to place bets in London, making a lot of money, but stated she is not proud of it.

Pamala Serena made a shocking confession on the latest episode of Netflix's reality show 'Lock Upp' as she opened up about a phase from her student days when she placed bets on cricket matches using information she received from a friend.

Pamala Serena's Confession on Cricket Betting

In the latest episode, Pamela and Sufi Motiwala were asked to reveal their biggest secrets to secure their place on the show. During the task, the former beauty queen spoke about her experience with cricket betting and said she got information about matches through a friend who was close to several cricketers.

Recalling the time, Pamala said she was a student when she started placing bets because she saw it as an easy way to make money. "When I was a student, I had a friend. He was close friends with several cricketers. And he used to get tips about who would win, who would score. The information came straight from the team. In London, we have bookies where you can gamble and make bets. So, I took tips from my friend, then I placed bets. I made a lot of money. But I am not proud of it."

'Not Proud of It'

Pamala also made it clear that betting is legal in London. She said that while the chance to make "easy money" attracted her at the time, she later realised that it was not the right way to earn a living. Looking back at that phase of her life, Pamala said she does not feel proud of her decision to get involved in betting.

About 'Lock Upp'

Meanwhile, 'Lock Upp' is hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh. The current season features contestants including Ram Kapoor, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shreya Kalra, Shilpa Shinde, Shivangi Joshi, Akanksha Choudhary and Sufi Motiwala, among others. Harshad Chopra was eliminated in the latest episode.