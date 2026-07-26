Artisans in Kolkata's Kumartuli are seeing a surge in overseas orders for Durga idols. With demand from the US, Canada, Germany, and more, fiberglass idols are being prepared and shipped months ahead of the festival, reflecting its growing global scale.

With Durga Puja still a few months away, the narrow lanes of the renowned and centuries-old potters' hub in North Kolkata's Kumartuli are already busy with preparations. Artisans are working on idols of Goddess Durga that will not only be worshipped in India but will also travel to several countries this year. Kumartuli, situated along the banks of the Hooghly River, has been seeing orders from abroad, with artisans now giving final touches to idols before they are packed and shipped.

Growing International Demand

Pal, an idol maker with more than 40 years of experience, told ANI that Durga Puja is celebrated with "great fanfare worldwide, so our business is doing well." "Our Prime Minister has also said that Durga Puja should be celebrated with great pomp and show internationally. Durga Puja is being celebrated on a much grander scale at these locations this year. Following the UNESCO recognition, Durga Puja is now being celebrated in countries across the globe. We hope this year's Durga Puja will be a great one, and everyone will celebrate in large numbers," Pal said.

He said his workshop has received orders for 20 Durga idols for overseas celebrations, compared to 18 last year. "We have received more orders for Durga idols this year compared to last year. We have orders for 20 idols this year, whereas we received 18 last year. This year, we've received good orders from abroad. So far, six idols have been sent to the USA, which are being shipped, which takes longer, at least 80 to 90 days," Pal said.

Pal said idols from his workshop are also headed to Canada, Germany, Italy, France, New Zealand, Uganda and Dubai. He added that several idols have already been shipped, while preparations are underway for the next batch. "Next, there are Canada, Germany, Italy, France, New Zealand, Uganda, and Dubai, where the Durga idols are to be sent. So far, 12 to 13 idols have been shipped from my place, and preparations are underway to send another 10 to 12," he said.

The overseas orders are not limited to Goddess Durga as idols of Kali, Saraswati and Ganesh are also being made for people living abroad. Two idols ordered from Chicago have already been shipped, while idols meant for New Zealand, Italy, France and Dubai are expected to leave in the next 7 to 10 days, he said.

Logistics and Costs of Overseas Orders

Explaining the challenges involved in sending idols overseas, Pal said the size and material of an idol decide how it is transported. Larger idols are generally sent by ship, while smaller ones can be sent by air. "All these idols will be shipped abroad, as idols larger than 5 feet are shipped by ship, and idols up to 5 feet are shipped by flight. Most idols shipped abroad are made of fiberglass," he said.

Pal said clay idols are harder to transport over long distances as they can break during shipping. Fibreglass idols, however, are more commonly used for overseas orders.

According to him, a 5- to 7-foot fibreglass idol can cost around Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2 lakh, while idols taller than 7 feet can cost around Rs 3 lakh. He also said that the rising cost of raw materials has affected the prices of idols.

Overseas orders mostly come through online platforms, while some Bengalis living abroad visit Kolkata personally to place their orders, often starting as early as December or January. (ANI)