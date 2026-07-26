Bhumi Pednekar urged people to support flood-hit Assam, highlighting the severe displacement and rising death toll. She recalled past community service efforts, asking for donations of supplies like food, mattresses, and sanitation items.

Bhumi Pednekar urged people to support relief efforts in flood-hit Assam while recalling the cumulative relief efforts in Punjab last year.

'Assam Needs Us': Bhumi's Message

Bhumi Pednekar shared a video on her Instagram handle to highlight flood-affected Assam, which includes the displacement of several villages, an increasing death toll and others. While urging for support, Bhumi Pednekar said, "There have been a lot of bad floods in Assam. The situation is so bad that 7.5 lakh people have been evacuated. More than 40 people have died, and the death toll is increasing. Entire villages have been washed away, animals have been washed away. Whatever they had, everything is finished. Not many people are talking about it, but I have complete faith."

She continued, "Like last year, the whole country was standing. Punjab, Jammu, Bihar, Maharashtra. We showed a sense of community service. You sent so many supplies, donated, that time has come again. This time Assam needs us. Assam needs a lot of supplies. Food, mattresses, sanitation, evacuation. If you see the visuals, your heart will break. It is very very heartbreaking, and Assam really needs our support. I request everyone to donate as much as possible. And spread this message a little." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhumi Satish Pednekkar (@bhumisatishpednekkar)

Assam CM's Response and Relief Plan

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's office also expressed his gratitude to Bhumi for extending support to the flood-affected people in the state. "Thank you, Bhumi, for standing with Assam in this difficult time. Your support means a great deal to every affected family," wrote CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's office in the comment section.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday provided a grim update on the flood situation in the state, confirming that the death toll has risen to 66.

Speaking to the media, the Chief Minister also announced a massive relief drive spearheaded by the State BJP to provide essential clothing to those affected in the worst-hit districts. Speaking on the casualties, CM Sarma stated, "So far, 66 persons, including one person in Guwahati Urban, have died in floods in the state."

BJP-Led Clothing Drive

Detailing the relief operations, the Chief Minister appealed for a collective effort from party workers to assist those in distress. "I appeal to all BJP workers of Assam to get involved in flood relief operations. From the Assam State BJP, we have decided to provide 2 lakh Mekhela-Chador to 2 lakh women and clothes to 2 lakh children who have been affected by the flood. We need Rs 12 crore for it," he said.

To meet the financial target for this initiative, the CM outlined a structured donation process for party members. "I appeal to the BJP Karyakartas, who want to donate below Rs 2000, to give the amount to their local MLAs, and those who want to donate above Rs 2000 can deposit their cheques to the party's account number, and we will give the account number on social media," Sarma added.

He expressed confidence that the funds would be raised quickly through the support of party members both within and outside the state.

Flood Impact: Over 7 Lakh People Affected

"We have targeted to collect Rs 12 crore for it. BJP Karyakartas will help to collect this amount. Over 7.05 lakh people are affected across 12 districts: Golaghat, Charaideo, Dibrugarh, Hojai, Nagaon, Biswanath, Jorhat, Dhemaji, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, Kamrup (M), and Karbi Anglong. Sivasagar is currently the worst-hit district, with 3,48,555 people affected, followed by Charaideo with 1,88,404, and Jorhat with 1,26,793.

The ASDMA report further highlighted that 856 villages and 37 revenue circles have been hit by the floods. (ANI)