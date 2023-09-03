Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Zeenat Aman recalls 'scandalous' tabloid press of late, 1980; talks about anxiety, grief

    Veteran actress Zeenat Aman spoke candidly on Instagram about the "scandalous" tabloid press of the late 1970s and early 1980s, sharing the stress and pain they caused her. Aman cautions others against allowing other people's thoughts and opinions to determine their life by sharing her experiences and giving guidance.
     

    Zeenat Aman spoke candidly about the "scandalous" tabloid press of the late 1970s and early 1980s on Instagram, sharing the stress and pain they caused her. Walking through the lanes of the past, veteran actress Zeenat Aman took to her Instagram handle and wrote: In 1979, headlines claimed I'd cursed myself; in 1982, that I was being targeted; in 1984, that I was out of sync; in 1985, on the brink of self destruction; and, in 1998, that I was shattered,"

    She also added: There was a time that I subscribed to glossies and tabloids, but that passed very quickly. I could not relate at all to the person they presented me as. The headlines would be adulatory one day and vicious the very next. There was little by way of fact checking, and no remorse for errors made. When they got the story right - it was usually a colossal breach of privacy. When they got it wrong - those blatant lies would be taken as the gospel. These “scandals” took their toll. It was its own form of public humiliation, and I remember the anxiety, outrage and grief that came with these.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    She also described a dispute she had with an editor over a faulty report, in which she was given justifications rather than an apology. Aman described the moment when she decided not to let these stories affect her personally. The actress stated that ""Their primary interest was in selling their magazines,” Aman advised her listeners not to let other people's views or impressions affect their life as she concluded her post. She said: "All this is just to say - people will always find reason to talk, and so it’s probably best not to allow their opinion or perception to define your life. You can do that for yourself,”Zeenat Aman will return to the workforce with the Manish Malhotra-produced movie "Bun Tikki.".

     

