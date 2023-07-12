Zayn Malik breaks silence on his ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid and daughter Khai; Know details

Best known for songs like Dusk Till Dawn and Pillow Talk, Zayn Malik has given a rare interview. In the interview, he finally opened up about his ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid and his little daughter Khai. Here is what the celebrated British singer has to say.

Zayn Malik, the celebrated British singer, has come back to the limelight after a long hiatus. The musician is all set to release his new album very soon. Adent Zayn Malik fans will be happy to know this. Zayn Malik appeared in Call Her Daddy podcast on Spotify hosted by Alex Cooper. In the rare interview, Zayn Malik finally opened up and gave a glance into his personal life to the surprise of his fans and followers. Interestingly, the singer usually prefers to keep his personal life private, finally opens up about Gigi Hadid and his daughter Khai Hadid Malik for the first time.

Zayn Malik on his daughter Khai:

In the latest teaser of the Call Her Daddy podcast, which is now doing rounds on social media, Zayn Malik spoke about his new role as a father and his lovely bond with his little daughter, Khai Hadid Malik. Zayn Malik giving an insight into it, said, "Since I've had my daughter, the main thing in my mind is trying to be a good example to her. That's why I'm even doing this interview, you know?."

He also shares, "I used to get a lot of anxiety around having a conversation like this. And I want her to be able to look at me and be like, My dad's doing this. I keep getting told I'm telling dad jokes. And I'm leaning into it. I am just like It is OK. It's cool."

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid's Relationship and Breakup:

For the unversed, Zayn Malik was previously in a serious relationship with the celebrated American model Gigi Hadid for around six years. The couple welcomed their daughter Khai Hadid Malik in September 2020 but parted ways after a year in October 2021.

