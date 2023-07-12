Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Zayn Malik breaks silence on his ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid and daughter Khai; Know details

    Best known for songs like Dusk Till Dawn and Pillow Talk, Zayn Malik has given a rare interview. In the interview, he finally opened up about his ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid and his little daughter Khai. Here is what the celebrated British singer has to say.

    Zayn Malik breaks silence on his ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid and daughter Khai; Know details vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jul 12, 2023, 8:29 AM IST

    Zayn Malik, the celebrated British singer, has come back to the limelight after a long hiatus. The musician is all set to release his new album very soon. Adent Zayn Malik fans will be happy to know this. Zayn Malik appeared in Call Her Daddy podcast on Spotify hosted by Alex Cooper. In the rare interview, Zayn Malik finally opened up and gave a glance into his personal life to the surprise of his fans and followers. Interestingly, the singer usually prefers to keep his personal life private, finally opens up about Gigi Hadid and his daughter Khai Hadid Malik for the first time.

    ALSO READ: Jawan: What did Shah Rukh Khan learn from Vijay Sethupathi ? Here's the secret

    Zayn Malik on his daughter Khai:

    In the latest teaser of the Call Her Daddy podcast, which is now doing rounds on social media, Zayn Malik spoke about his new role as a father and his lovely bond with his little daughter, Khai Hadid Malik. Zayn Malik giving an insight into it, said, "Since I've had my daughter, the main thing in my mind is trying to be a good example to her. That's why I'm even doing this interview, you know?."

    He also shares, "I used to get a lot of anxiety around having a conversation like this. And I want her to be able to look at me and be like, My dad's doing this. I keep getting told I'm telling dad jokes. And I'm leaning into it. I am just like It is OK. It's cool."

    Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid's Relationship and Breakup:

    For the unversed, Zayn Malik was previously in a serious relationship with the celebrated American model Gigi Hadid for around six years. The couple welcomed their daughter Khai Hadid Malik in September 2020 but parted ways after a year in October 2021.

    ALSO READ: Is Sanjeeda Shaikh dating Harshvardhan Rane after divorce from Aamir Ali? Here's what we know

    Last Updated Jul 12, 2023, 8:29 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Bawaal promotions: Janhvi Kapoor shows off sexy neckline in colourful floral dress, fans go GAGA ADC

    Bawaal promotions: Janhvi Kapoor shows off sexy neckline in colourful floral dress, fans go GAGA

    Here are 7 health benefits of having bottlegourd ADC

    Here are 7 health benefits of having bottlegourd everyday in your diet

    Jawan: What did Shah Rukh Khan learn from Vijay Sethupathi ? Here's the secret ADC

    Jawan: What did Shah Rukh Khan learn from Vijay Sethupathi ? Here's the secret

    Is Sanjeeda Shaikh dating Harshvardhan Rane after divorce from Aamir Ali? Here's what we know ADC

    Is Sanjeeda Shaikh dating Harshvardhan Rane after divorce from Aamir Ali? Here's what we know

    Will Dhanush collaborate with brother Selvaraghavan for D50? Here'a what we know ADC

    Will Dhanush collaborate with brother Selvaraghavan for D50? Here's what we know

    Recent Stories

    Paper Bag Day: 7 ways Paper Bags benefit the environment MSW EAI

    Paper Bag Day: 7 ways Paper Bags benefit the environment

    National Simplicity Day 2023: 5 ways of finding real happiness in life vma

    National Simplicity Day 2023: 5 ways of finding real happiness in life

    Daily Horoscope for July 12 2023 Aries Taurus Gemini Leo Libra Cancer Capricorn Scorpio Virgo gcw

    Daily Horoscope for July 12, 2023: Good day for Taurus, Libra; health of Leo may be affected

    Numerology Prediction for July 12 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for July 12, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Bawaal promotions: Janhvi Kapoor shows off sexy neckline in colourful floral dress, fans go GAGA ADC

    Bawaal promotions: Janhvi Kapoor shows off sexy neckline in colourful floral dress, fans go GAGA

    Recent Videos

    IAF contingent marches on France's Avenues des Champs Elysees ahead of Bastille Day

    IAF contingent marches on France's Avenues des Champs Elysées ahead of Bastille Day (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH School Bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad, 6 killed

    WATCH: School bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad, 6 killed

    Video Icon
    WATCH Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    WATCH: Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    Video Icon
    WATCH A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    WATCH: A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH) AJR

    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH)

    Video Icon