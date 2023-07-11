Is Sanjeeda Shaikh dating Harshvardhan Rane after divorce from Aamir Ali? Here's what we know

One of the most well-known actresses in the television industry is Sanjeeda Shaikh. Her husband was Aamir Ali. According to recent allegations, she is reportedly dating actor Harshvardhan Rane from the movie Sanam Teri Kasam. The latter talked openly about the same subject and shared some intriguing information.

Sanjeeda Sheikh, a former television star who is now a movie star, is making headlines once again, but this time it's about an alleged link-up. According to recent rumours, the stunning woman has found love once more and is now dating her co-star in the film Taish, Harshvardhan Rane. Yes! Since photos of their vacation together were posted online, the rumour mills have been working overtime. Fans discovered Sanjeeda and Harsh were vacationing together in Gir Forest after reading about it on a Reddit thread, and pictures of their forest adventure quickly went viral. Fans noticed that they were in the same jeep even though they didn't pose together for any of the photos.

After nine years of marriage, TV actor Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh's divorce was finally finalised in January 2022. 2012 saw the marriage of Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh, who had been dating for years. One of the most sought-after television couples was them. Ayra, a baby girl born to both in 2020 through surrogacy, is said to still have her mother's custody.

Harshvardhan recently talked about his personal life in an interview. It doesn't worry me because it's a journalist's job to write, and they also have a daily quota or target of stories to submit, he told News 18. Similar to how my job is to be in films, I view them as being human beings attempting to accomplish their jobs. Prior partnerships between Sanjeeda and Harshvardhan include the Haseen Dillruba actor dating Kim Sharma before they broke up in 2019. Regarding Sanjeeda, she was dating Aamir Ali until 2022, when their relationship ended. The couple is blessed with a daughter.

