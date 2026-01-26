British musician Yungblud thanked his Indian fans after a high-energy Lollapalooza India debut in Mumbai, calling the show with 70,000 people 'one of the greatest nights of his life' and promising to return next year.

A day after his high-voltage performance during his Lollapalooza India debut, Yungblud made sure to thank all his Indian fans. The British musician enthralled the Mumbai crowd with his high-energy performance on Day 1 of Lollapalooza India.

'One of the greatest nights of my life'

Hours after the performance, Yungblud took to his Instagram account to share a series of pictures and videos from his Mumbai show. Along with the post, he also added a caption in which he mentioned the night as one of the greatest of his life and promised Indian fans he would see them next year.

"70,000 in Mumbai I want to stay here forever. Rock n roll is alive in India and I'm in love with it. Thank you for one of the greatest nights of my life! See you next year!!!," he wrote. View this post on Instagram A post shared by YUNGBLUD (@yungblud)

In the videos that are now going viral on the internet, he can be seen looking visibly moved by the crowd's response. The videos also show him hugging fans, jumping into the crowd, and connecting closely with people in the front rows.

Many fans on social media shared how special it felt to see an international rock artist so open and overwhelmed by the energy in India.

Other Highlights from Lollapalooza Day 1

The singer-musician also paid tribute to rock legend Ozzy Osbourne during his set.

Day 1 of Lollapalooza India featured many strong performances across stages. Electronic artist Knock2 brought heavy beats and high energy. Synthwave band The Midnight took fans back in time with songs like Sunset and Los Angeles. Canadian band Mother Mother had the crowd singing loudly to Hayloft. (ANI)