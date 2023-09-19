Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Youtube suspends monetization of Russell Brand's channel; Read more

    YouTube suspends monetization on Russell Brand's channel, citing a violation of its creator responsibility policy amid recent allegations

    Youtube suspends monetization of Russell Brand's channel; Read more ATG
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 19, 2023, 1:15 PM IST

    YouTube has recently made the decision to suspend monetization on Russell Brand's channel, citing a breach of its "creator responsibility policy." This policy is designed to ensure that content creators on the platform adhere to certain ethical and behavioral standards. The move is presented as a measure taken to safeguard the well-being of YouTube's user community.

    The situation has been compounded by media allegations involving Russell Brand. The Metropolitan Police has confirmed that they have received a report detailing an alleged sexual assault that dates back to 2003. Moreover, over the weekend, the comedian and actor faced serious accusations of rape and sexual assaults allegedly spanning from 2006 to 2013. It's crucial to note that Russell Brand has strongly denied these allegations.

    A spokesperson from YouTube has issued a statement shedding light on their approach to such matters. The spokesperson emphasized that when a creator's conduct outside the platform has the potential to harm YouTube's users, employees, or the broader ecosystem, they take appropriate action. This underscores the growing importance of holding content creators accountable for their behavior both on and off the platform.

    In recent years, Russell Brand, known for his past roles as a TV and radio personality, has undergone a notable transformation in his online presence. He has embraced a role as a content creator, regularly sharing videos that delve into topics like spirituality and politics with his substantial and dedicated following. This shift in his content focus has garnered attention and engagement from a diverse audience.

    ALSO READ: Vijay Antony's daughter committed suicide: Jayaram Ravi, Sarathkumar offers condolences

    The situation surrounding Russell Brand's channel raises important questions about the responsibilities of content creators in the digital age. As online platforms continue to evolve, they are increasingly emphasizing ethical and responsible behavior from their creators, recognizing their influential role in shaping public opinion and behavior. The outcome of these developments will likely have a lasting impact on the online content landscape.

    ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Rahul Vaidya, Ganesh Acharya, Prince Narula welcome Bappa in their homes; watch videos

    Last Updated Sep 19, 2023, 1:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Vijay Antony's daughter committed suicide: Jayaram Ravi, Sarathkumar offers condolences ATG

    Vijay Antony's daughter committed suicide: Jayaram Ravi, Sarathkumar offers condolences

    Snoop Dogg reacts to Urfi Javed's unusual style; here's what the rapper said RBA

    Snoop Dogg reacts to Urfi Javed's unusual style; here's what the rapper said

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Rahul Vaidya, Ganesh Acharya, Prince Narula welcome Bappa in their homes; watch videos ADC

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Rahul Vaidya, Ganesh Acharya, Prince Narula welcome Bappa in their homes; watch videos

    Mannaangatti Since 1960: Nayanthara, Yogi Babu starrer first motion poster OUT ATG

    Mannaangatti Since 1960: Nayanthara, Yogi Babu starrer first motion poster OUT

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya to patch up? Here's what rumours say RBA

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya to patch up? Here's what rumours say

    Recent Stories

    Onam Bumper 2023 Lottery Result: Do you know how much the first prize winner will take home? anr

    Onam Bumper 2023 Lottery Result: Do you know how much the first prize winner will take home?

    Manipur bandh: Local groups rally against youth arrests, disrupt key roads AJR

    Manipur bandh: Local groups rally against youth arrests, disrupt key roads

    Football Manchester City defend Champions League Title in the last-ever group stage under current format osf

    Manchester City defend Champions League title in the last-ever group stage under current format

    Kanchipuram sarees Vs Banarasi Saree: 7 major differences RBA

    Kanchipuram sarees Vs Banarasi Saree: 7 major differences

    Vijay Antony's daughter committed suicide: Jayaram Ravi, Sarathkumar offers condolences ATG

    Vijay Antony's daughter committed suicide: Jayaram Ravi, Sarathkumar offers condolences

    Recent Videos

    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon
    India growth potential mirrors China rise says Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio WATCH AJR

    Billionaire Ray Dalio compares PM Modi to Deng Xiaoping, says 'India holds highest growth potential' | WATCH

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Interview with S Jaishankar on G20 Leaders Summit and India's presidency

    EXCLUSIVE! S Jaishankar: 'India took diplomacy to people; shaped the agenda'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Chandrayaan-3 Project Director P Veeramuthuvel and Deputy Project Director Kalpana Kalahasti

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Vikram's hop test was not planned; it was something very phenomenal'

    Video Icon
    PM Modi to marks 73rd birthday with inauguration of 'YashoBhoomi'; here's how it looks WATCH AJR

    PM Modi to marks 73rd birthday with inauguration of 'YashoBhoomi'; here's how it looks | WATCH

    Video Icon