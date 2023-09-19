Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Rahul Vaidya, Ganesh Acharya, Prince Narula welcome Bappa in their homes; watch videos

    Lord Ganesha has already been welcomed into the houses of stars including Rahul Vaidya, Sharad Malhotra, Prince Narula, Arjun Bijlani, and Ganesh Acharya.
     

    First Published Sep 19, 2023, 11:59 AM IST

    Ganesh Chaturthi, a widely observed holiday in India, gathers together followers of Lord Ganesha who welcome him into their residences and neighbourhoods through exquisitely crafted statues. People make offerings of prayers, treats, and flowers in hopes of receiving blessings, success, and prosperity. As the festival has finally arrived, excitement is in the air. Celebrities, like regular people, are excited to bring home their hero and are looking forward to sharing the occasion with their loved ones. Famous people have already gotten into the holiday spirit by inviting Lord Ganesh to their homes, including Rahul Vaidya, Sharad Malhotra, Prince Narula, Arjun Bijlani, and Ganesh Acharya.

    A number of paparazzi videos showing actors inviting Lord Ganesha into their houses are going viral. Rahul Vaidya, a singer and former Bigg Boss competitor, was spotted last night bringing home a Ganesha idol. He was clearly happy, and this holiday has special meaning for him and Disha Parmar because they are also expecting their first child at this lucky time. Therefore, his family would be able to celebrate the occasion twice.

    Another touching photo shared on social media shows well-known TV actor Sharad Malhotra welcoming Bappa into his home with customary customs. The actor was seen breaking a coconut and receiving blessings before hoisting the idol while sporting a t-shirt and cap.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Arjun Bijlani, a well-known television personality noted for his affable demeanour on the small screen, was photographed with his wife as they took Lord Ganesha's statue inside their home. In the midst of chants and rituals, the couple could be seen carefully holding the idol. They followed traditions by putting the Lord Ganesha idol in the back of their automobile and posing for the photographers.

    Reality television star Prince Narula went out of his way to invite Lord Ganesha into his home. He decided to walk with his buddies while toting a tiny Lord Ganesha idol as opposed to using a vehicle. During the joyous Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, he made this endearing gesture to demonstrate his love and happiness.

