Vijay Antony's daughter committed suicide: Jayaram Ravi, Sarathkumar offers condolences

    Meera, daughter of composer-actor Vijay Antony, tragically dies by suicide. Celebrities, including Jayam Ravi and Sarathkumar, express condolences on social media

    Meera, the daughter of composer-actor Vijay Antony, died by suicide on September 19. This devastating news has sent shockwaves through both the film industry and the community at large. Several prominent figures in the entertainment world, including Jayam Ravi, Sarathkumar, director Venkat Prabhu, Raghava Lawrence, RJ Balaji, and others, have taken to social media to express their heartfelt condolences and support for the grieving family.

    Jayam Ravi shared a poignant message, saying, "It's heartbreaking to hear about the loss of your daughter @vijayantony brother. To all the children out there, please know that you are cherished, valued, and never alone. We are here solely for your happiness and love. Life is full of ups and downs, and you have the power to overcome challenges... Whatever it takes, parents are there to face it for you. RIP Meera."

    Sarathkumar expressed his profound shock and sadness, stating, "The news of the untimely and unfortunate demise of Meera, the daughter of @vijayantony and Fatima, is shocking beyond imagination. No words of consolation or condolences can replace the everlasting grief of Vijay Antony and Fatima. Vijay, I hope the Almighty gives your family the strength to bear this unfathomable loss. May her soul rest in peace. #RIPMeera."

     

    Director Venkat Prabhu also shared his condolences, saying, "I woke up to this shocking news! Deepest condolences to Vijay Antony Saar and family. RIP Meera."

    Raghava Lawrence extended his sympathies, writing, "I am deeply saddened by the loss of your daughter. May her soul rest in peace. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. Our thoughts and prayers are with you, @vijayantony sir. I pray Raghavendra Swamy gives you and your family more strength during these tough times."

    RJ Balaji expressed his shock and offered condolences, saying, "I am shocked to hear that Vijay Antony sir's daughter committed suicide. Losing a child is an incredibly painful experience. No words can adequately express the pain and grief. My deepest condolences to him and his family."

    Many others, including Gautham Karthik, director Thiru, actor Krishna, and numerous well-wishers, have also taken to social media to share their heartfelt messages of condolences and support during this challenging and heartbreaking time.

