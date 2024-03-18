YouTube star Elvish Yadav admits to snake venom supply for rave parties a day after his arrest; Read more

In a shocking turn of events, popular YouTuber and winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Elvish Yadav, has admitted to arranging and supplying snakes and snake venom for rave parties, as per a recent report.

Elvish Yadav was apprehended on Sunday in Noida on allegations of supplying snake venom to parties. Just hours after his arrest, reports emerged claiming that Elvish confessed to his involvement in the illicit activities. He allegedly acknowledged arranging snakes and snake venom for rave parties he had organized previously. Furthermore, he purportedly disclosed being acquainted with individuals who were apprehended last year in connection with the same case.

According to a police source cited by NDTV, Elvish confessed to his role in arranging snakes and snake venom at rave parties and admitted to having interacted with the accused at various such events. This revelation comes in stark contrast to Elvish's earlier denials of any involvement.

Following his confession, Elvish now faces charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, particularly under Section 29 pertaining to the buying and selling of drugs. It is anticipated that securing bail under this law will be challenging.

The Snake Venom Case came to light last year when a group of five individuals was arrested in connection with a rave party conducted in November. During a raid in Noida sector 49, the police discovered nine snakes, including five cobras, and confiscated around 20 ml of snake venom. The case was registered under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, and for criminal conspiracy under Section 120B of the Indian Penal Code.

Initially, the arrested individuals claimed that they supplied snakes and snake venom to Elvish for his parties, an assertion Elvish had vehemently denied at the time. He was interrogated on November 7, 2023, in relation to the case, where he asserted that the snakes were provided to the rave party by singer Fazilpuria.

However, on Sunday, March 17, Elvish was arrested by the police. He has been remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.