Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Siddhant Chaturvedi attends Sweta Bachchan's 50th birthday celebration; fuels dating rumours with Navya Nanda

    Siddhant Chaturvedi was spotted last night at Sweta Bachchan's 50th birthday celebration. The former is often associated with Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Nanda. His presence last night at Navya's mother's birthday party fuelled the already present dating rumours between the two

    Siddhant Chaturvedi attends Sweta Bachchan's 50th birthday celebration; fuels dating rumours with Navya Nanda [WATCH] ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Mar 18, 2024, 11:09 AM IST

    Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, often linked romantically with Navya Naveli Nanda, granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan, continues to fuel speculation as the two are frequently seen together in public. While they keep a low profile, their subtle social media interactions and public appearances hint at a possible romance.

    Recently, Siddhant was spotted leaving Navya's mother, Shweta Bachchan Nanda's, 50th birthday celebration. Despite no social media posts from the family, Siddhant's presence at the event only adds to the speculation surrounding their rumored relationship.

    ALSO READ: Mahadev betting app case: ED to summon Bollywood celebrities involved in promoting FairPlay App

    The rumors of Siddhant and Navya's romance began when they started engaging in friendly banter on social media. However, neither has officially confirmed or denied their relationship status.

    In a recent conversation with entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath, Navya discussed her future plans, including marriage and having children. She expressed her intention to get married and have kids but acknowledged the privilege she has had in her life. Navya reflected on her journey as an entrepreneur, highlighting the opportunities she's had compared to many other young girls in India.

    Last Updated Mar 18, 2024, 11:09 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Gurdas Maan visits Sidhu Moosewala house to bless baby boy RBA

    Gurdas Maan visits Sidhu Moosewala’s house to bless baby boy, here's what he said

    Mahadev betting app case: ED to summon Bollywood celebrities involved in promoting FairPlay App RBA

    Mahadev betting app case: ED to summon Bollywood celebrities involved in promoting FairPlay App

    Here how Munawar Faruqui reacts to Elvish Yadav's arrest in snake venom case RBA

    Here's how Munawar Faruqui reacts to Elvish Yadav's arrest in snake venom case

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Ratheesh Kumar gets evicted from Mohanlal's show rkn

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Ratheesh Kumar gets evicted from Mohanlal's show

    Shehnaaz Gill turns showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week RBA

    Shehnaaz Gill turns showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week, says 'Mann toh Sabka Karta Hai, But Paisa Matters...'

    Recent Stories

    Supreme Court pushes for transparency, calls for full disclosure of Electoral Bond details by SBI AJR

    BREAKING: Supreme Court orders full disclosure of electoral bond details by SBI

    Gurdas Maan visits Sidhu Moosewala house to bless baby boy RBA

    Gurdas Maan visits Sidhu Moosewala’s house to bless baby boy, here's what he said

    Kerala man secures third position at International Paragliding Festival at Vagamon rkn

    Kerala man secures third position at International Paragliding Festival at Vagamon

    Tennis Carlos Alcaraz secures back-to-back Indian Wells titles with victory over Daniil Medvedev osf

    Carlos Alcaraz secures back-to-back Indian Wells titles with victory over Daniil Medvedev

    Supreme Court rejects bail plea of former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain in money laundering case anr

    BREAKING: Supreme Court rejects bail plea of former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain in money laundering case

    Recent Videos

    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH) snt

    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH) AJR

    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Human trafficking to Gulf nations shockingly uncovered in Bengaluru? NCPR inspects illegal orphanage (WATCH) AJR

    Human trafficking to Gulf nations shockingly uncovered in Bengaluru? NCPR inspects illegal orphanage (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    Video Icon
    Sudha Murthy takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP in Kannada; Narayan Murthy invited too (WATCH) AJR

    Sudha Murthy takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP in Kannada; Narayan Murthy invited too (WATCH)

    Video Icon