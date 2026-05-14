The trailer for 'Your Fault: London', starring Matthew Broome and Asha Banks, is out. The sequel follows Nick and Noah's long-distance relationship struggles as new people enter their lives, causing jealousy and emotional conflict.

The trailer of the romantic drama 'Your Fault: London' has been unveiled. Starring Matthew Broome and Asha Banks as fan-favourite couple Nick and Noah, the film is the second instalment in the English-language UK adaptation of Mercedes Ron's bestselling Culpables trilogy.

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A Love Story Tested by Distance

Following the events of 'My Fault: London' shows Nick and Noah are deeply in love but struggling to maintain their relationship as life begins pulling them in different directions. Noah leaves for Oxford to continue her studies, while Nick becomes increasingly busy with work responsibilities, as per the press release. https://www.instagram.com/reel/DYULvmSDu_0/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==

The trailer hints at emotional conflict, jealousy and growing distance as new people enter their lives. Noah develops a close friendship with Oxford student Michael, while Sophia, an ambitious new employee at Leister Enterprises, takes an interest in Nick.

Meet the Cast and Crew

It features Asha Banks, Matthew Broome, Eve Maklin, Ray Fearon, Enva Lewis, Kerim Hassan, Sam Buchanan, Louisa Binder, Joel Nankervis, Scarlett Rayner and Orlando Norman

'Your Fault: London' is directed by Dani Girdwood and Charlotte Fassler, and written by Melissa Osborne and Bella Heesom. It is based on the book Your Fault by Mercedes Ron.

When and Where to Watch

'Your Fault: London' will premiere on Prime Video on June 17. (ANI)