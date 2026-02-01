Prime Video unveils the trailer for 'Young Sherlock,' an action-packed origin story directed by Guy Ritchie. Starring Hero Fiennes Tiffin, the series charts the detective's early life and premieres all eight episodes on March 4, 2026.

The trailer of Prime Video's series 'Young Sherlock' was unveiled on Thursday. The series stars Hero Fiennes Tiffin (After series) as Sherlock Holmes. Directed by Guy Ritchie, Young Sherlock is touted to be "an irreverent, action-packed mystery that charts the legendary origin story of the world's greatest detective." https://www.instagram.com/p/DUYWeu9kSsS/?hl=en

Series Premiere and Synopsis

All eight episodes of the series will premiere on March 4, 2026, exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Official synopsis of the project read,"When a charismatic, youthfully defiant Sherlock Holmes meets none other than James Moriarty, he finds himself dragged into a murder investigation that threatens his liberty. Sherlock's first ever case unravels a globe-trotting conspiracy, leading to an explosive showdown that alters the course of his life forever. Unfolding in a vibrant Victorian England and adventuring abroad, the series will expose the early antics of the anarchic adolescent who is yet to evolve into Baker Street's most renowned resident."

Star-Studded Cast

Previously announced cast members of Young Sherlock include Donal Finn (The Wheel of Time), Zine Tseng (3 Body Problem), Joseph Fiennes (The Handmaid's Tale), Natascha McElhone (Halo), Max Irons (Condor) and Colin Firth (The King's Speech).

Production Team Details

Guy Ritchie directs the first two episodes and executive produces. The series is created for television and executive produced by showrunner Matthew Parkhill with executive producers Dhana Rivera Gilbert, Marc Resteghini, Simon Maxwell, Ivan Atkinson, Simon Kelton, Colin Wilson, and co-executive producers Harriet Creelman and Steve Thompson. Motive Pictures led physical production for Young Sherlock. (ANI)