Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath declared the Hindi film 'Godaan' tax-free, citing its focus on cow protection and cultural values. This aligns with the state's strict anti-cow slaughter laws. The film was also made tax-free in Odisha.

UP Government's Stance on Cow Protection

The announcement comes in line with the Yogi Adityanath-led government's strict measures to prevent cow slaughter. The Cow Slaughter Prevention (Amendment) Act was enacted in Uttar Pradesh under his leadership, imposing stringent legal measures against illegal slaughter activities.

The Uttar Pradesh government has also made provisions to invoke the National Security Act (NSA) in cases of cow slaughter, reflecting its zero-tolerance approach toward violations of the law.

'Godaan' Praised in Odisha

Earlier, 'Godaan' was declared tax-free in Odisha. The film has been widely praised for highlighting the traditional respect accorded to cows in Indian society and emphasising the importance of familial and social values. Praising the film, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi took to X to share his thoughts. He wrote, "Today, I watched the premiere of the Hindi film 'Godaan'. This film has presented the values of our Sanatan Dharma, the place of cow-mother in society, and our cultural traditions in a highly heart-touching manner. 'Godaan' is not just a cinema, but rather it is a medium to strengthen our familial culture. I believe, this film will create a cultural awakening in society. #Godaan."

'Godaan' Cast

'Godaan' features Sahil Anand, Upasana Singh, Rajesh Jais, and Manoj Joshi in lead roles. (ANI)